The departure of Davante Adams didn’t seem to worry Aaron Rodgers that much at first, but with the 2022 NFL regular season looming around, the veteran quarterback started to show concerns with the WR group.

In the wake of Davante Adams’ trade to the Las Vegas Raiders, Aaron Rodgers has a point to prove in the 2022 NFL regular season. Can he lead the Packers back to a Super Bowl even after losing a key offensive weapon?

The veteran quarterback had in Adams a reliable target, but now Derek Carr will see the benefits of playing with the five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver. Meanwhile, Green Bay was left with a group of young wideouts.

However, Rodgers had shown no signs of frustration – until this week. Week 1 is drawing nearer, which may explain why the four-time NFL MVP is worried about the lack of consistency the WR group has shown as of late.

Aaron Rodgers shows frustration with Packers’ WR group

"The young guys, especially young receivers, we've got to be way more consistent," Rodgers said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. "A lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions, running the wrong route. We've got to get better in that area.

"… You keep dropping the ball, you're not going to be out there. It's going to be the most reliable guys that are out there. The preparation and the job responsibility is most important. There's going to be physical mistakes, like we've talked about, but if you're going out there and dropping the ball and somebody else behind you is in the right spot all the time and catching the ball, that guy's going to play."

Of course, the Packers will need to have some patience with these young receivers. At the same time, competition is just around the corner, so they must turn up their game before it’s too late.