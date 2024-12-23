With just two weeks left in the NFL regular season, the Detroit Lions returned from their visit to the Windy City with a crucial win over the Chicago Bears. While the team led by Jared Goff showed impressive play, head coach Dan Campbell knows that more effort will be needed to beat opponents like the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings.

After the game, where the Lions secured a solid 34-17 victory, Campbell faced the media in his usual press conference and made it clear what his team will need to clinch the NFC North and secure the top seed.

“…Now, we have all the offensively, defensively, we have the keys to victory, all of that, but basically I just wanted to see our identity take shape and I wanted to win this game, and we did that. Now we’re back on our feet, and now it’s about we’ve got to clean some things up, because what was good enough today will not be good enough for Minnesota, and it won’t be good enough for Philly or whoever some of these teams are, Tampa,“ the HC started.

Campbell also added: “Again, I don’t know who’s going to be in — the Rams. But that’s the point was this week, there was things we needed to clean up with where we were at and begin to learn how to play with where we were at. We did that. Now next week we’ll know a little bit more and be able to adjust, and then the final week we’ll learn a little bit more and be able to adjust. By then, you’re in the playoffs and you’re playing your best football with where you’re at.”

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) acknowledges the Lions fans as he walks off the field after an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024 in Chicago.

To back up the coach’s remarks, the Lions will travel to Santa Clara to face the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, December 30, in what will be Detroit’s penultimate regular season game.

Bouncing back after the loss to the Bills

The recent loss to Josh Allen’s Bills could have been a tough blow for the Lions, given the critical point in the season at which it occurred. However, Dan Campbell’s team bounced back with authority, getting back on track with a victory to keep their playoff hopes alive.

“Well, getting a win always makes you feel better, but it’s really the 24-hour deal. You get through that, and you lick your wounds a little bit, and then you get back on your feet. What do we got to do to get better, what do we have to clean up, and look at it for what it is and not the loss. There’s things that caused the loss. It’s really that simple,” Campbell said.

“Then it’s just about, man, let’s get to the game next and put our best foot forward and go get a W. I just think we’ve got a group of guys that we all feel the same way. We don’t go in the tank. We don’t lack confidence. I think just collectively — look, I gravitate to people that are like me in that manner, and between coaches, players, and I think that’s — we have a group that is that way. They’re very resilient, and they get aggravated if they lose, and they want to clean it up. They’re competitive.”

The final stretch of the season for the Lions

The NFL season is gradually coming to an end, and many divisions remain undecided, such as the NFC North. The Detroit Lions, led by Jared Goff, reached a record of 13 wins and just two losses after their victory over the Bears, tying the Vikings in the process.

On December 30, the Lions will travel to California to face the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium, with the primary goal of securing a victory that will give them the highest possible motivation heading into the final week of the season.

The most pivotal game will undoubtedly take place on January 5, when Ford Field will be dressed to impress, hosting a crucial showdown between the home team, the Detroit Lions, and Sam Darnold’s Minnesota Vikings.