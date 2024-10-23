Trending topics:
NFL News: Andy Reid makes something clear to Chiefs' front office after another injury

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid explained how the team will replace one of their biggest players after yet another injury in the 2024 NFL season.

Andy Reid participates in Sirius XM's NFL Radio Town Hall with Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs at Missouri Western State University on August 13, 2024 in St Joseph, Missouri.
© Fernando Leon/Getty Images for SiriusXMAndy Reid participates in Sirius XM's NFL Radio Town Hall with Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs at Missouri Western State University on August 13, 2024 in St Joseph, Missouri.

By Martín O’donnell

The Kansas City Chiefs are riding on a six-game winning streak this year, but the 2024 NFL season has brought head coach Andy Reid more challenges than what the team’s perfect record suggests.

Injuries have quickly caught up with the Chiefs on both sides of the ball, and while the offense has lost more key players, the defense has recently suffered a huge setback with Jaylen Watson’s fractured ankle.

His absence leaves a huge void at cornerback, as the 26-year-old had established himself as the Chiefs’ No. 2 cornerback behind Trent McDuffie. However, Reid let the front office know there’s no need to make a move as he believes Nazeeh Johnson is ready to step up.

Every week, he’s gotten better and stronger and so that’s the main thing,” Reid said Monday. “He’s a good player. Just that he has the confidence in his leg and the leg’s strong and that just happens by playing. Every week it’s been a positive going forward, and he’s ready for the spot. [No.] 2’s (Williams) also been in there, he’s done it, so he knows what it takes. Two different body types, and we’ll need both of them and they both need to step up. Watson was having a heck of a year. Now these guys have an opportunity here to step in and do the same.”

Jaylen Watson #35 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after recovering a fumble in the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jaylen Watson #35 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after recovering a fumble in the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Reid also showed plenty of confidence in Joshua Williams, who was selected by the Chiefs in the same class as Watson, McDuffie, Johnson, and Bryan Cook in the 2022 NFL Draft. Even after losing a key contributor with L’Jarius Sneed’s departure in the offseason, the head coach is satisfied with his in-house options.

Chiefs make simple move at CB

While Red made it clear to general manager Brett Veach he won’t be asking for a new addition at cornerback, the Chiefs coach did make a promotion to increase depth at the position.

On Tuesday, the Chiefs announced they’re activating Keith Taylor from the Practice Squad to the 53-man roster to fill in Watson’s gap. Now, the team has more options on the secondary.

Chiefs’ options at CB

  • Trent McDuffie
  • Nazeeh Johnson
  • Josh Williams
  • Chamarri Conner (safety)
  • Christian Roland-Wallace (DB)
  • Darius Rush (Practice squad)
  • Nic Jones (Practice squad)
  • Eric Scott Jr. (Practice squad)
