NFL News: Chiefs turn to familiar WR to help Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes amid injury crisis

Following an injury-marred start to the 2024 NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs are giving Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes a new alternative at wide receiver. And the player in question was already part of the team in the last two seasons, which ended with Super Bowl wins.

The 2024 NFL season has brought Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes more challenges than what the Kansas City Chiefs‘ 6-0 record suggests. In only a few weeks, they’ve seen various key players go down with injuries.

Especially at wide receiver, where the team has recently suffered yet another setback with JuJu Smith-Schuster’s hamstring injury. On Monday, Reid confirmed he’s one of two key teammates Mahomes will lose to face the Raiders in Week 8.

This only deepens the Chiefs’ crisis at WR, with Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Rashee Rice also on the sidelines. The situation called for a reaction from the front office, which is why the team made a simple but necessary move at the position.

On Tuesday, the Chiefs announced they signed wide receiver Cornell Powell to the Practice Squad. The fourth-year wideout may not be the kind of addition that sends fans into a frenzy, but it’s one that makes sense.

Cornell Powell #14 of the Kansas City Chiefs during warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Chiefs make logical move as Reid, Mahomes need options at WR

Reid tends to lean on players who know the system, regardless of what the rest of the NFL thinks about them. And Powell may not have significant experience on the active roster, but he’s been with Mahomes on the Chiefs in the last three seasons.

Selected with the 181st overall pick in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Clemson product was in Kansas City when the team won Super Bowls LVII and LVIII. Powell was waived as part of the roster cuts in August, but the injuries at WR opened the door for him to get another chance.

Who are the Chiefs’ healthy wide receivers?

The Chiefs currently have only four healthy wide receivers on their active roster: Xavier Worthy, Justin Watson, Mecole Hardman, and Skyy Moore. Therefore, Reid is expected to elevate players from the Practice Squad to arm Mahomes with more weapons.

Apart from Powell, the Chiefs’ options on the scout team are Montrell Washington, Nikko Remigio, and Justyn Ross. Their latest addition may have a legitimate chance to get promoted though, having recorded six catches for 104 yards and a couple of touchdowns in preseason.

Chiefs make many roster moves

Other roster moves made by the team on Tuesday were directed at filling more holes on the squad. The Chiefs brought back a familiar quarterback in Chris Oladokun, who is filling in the gap left by Bailey Zappe.

The 25-year-old, who joined the team’s practice squad this year after spending two seasons with the New England Patriots, was secured by the Cleveland Browns after Deshaun Watson’s injury.

But the team also amde moves on the other side of the ball. Kansas City activated cornerback Keith Taylor to its 53-man roster, since Mahomes lost another key teammate in Jaylen Watson, who was placed on Injured Reserve with a fractured ankle.