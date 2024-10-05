Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are facing the biggest challenge in history. No team has won the Super Bowl three consecutive years and, so far, the start is impressive with a 4-0 record.

Nevertheless, all those championship hopes could be derailed by injuries. Although the roster has a lot of depth, it will be a battle to overcome the absence of star players like Rashee Rice, Isiah Pacheco and Hollywood Brown.

Of course, the great advantage in any complicated scenario is Patrick Mahomes. That’s why Reid is confident that, even with such a depleted roster, they can still dominate in the NFL.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What are the chances of the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs are currently favorites to win a third consecutive Super Bowl over very tough contenders such as the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers.

In a huge warning for the NFL, Andy Reid admitted there’s no lack of motivation as other franchises failed to deliver a three-peat when they had the chance. It all happened during an interview with Colin Cowherd.

Advertisement

see also NFL makes final decision about Tua Tagovailoa career with Miami Dolphins

“There’s no apathy for the trophies. I have apathy for Tommy Burgers, not for trophies (laughs). I step back and I understand what it takes to play in this league. It’s not easy. The guys know that and the veteran players know it. They’re ready to go. We don’t talk about the trophies. We don’t look at the trophies and do all of that stuff. We understand that the competition level is really high in this league. Parity is so close. We have to make sure that we stay in our A-game. That’s the way we go about it.”