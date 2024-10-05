NBA News: Minnesota power forward gives high praise to star guard Anthony Edwards

A Minnesota Timberwolves player offered high praise for rising star Anthony Edwards as the team gears up for the new NBA season.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are preparing for the upcoming NBA season after reaching the Western Conference Finals last year. With Anthony Edwards leading the charge, new addition Julius Randle didn’t hold back in his praise for the young star.

When asked about his first impressions of Edwards by Wolves radio voice Alan Horton, Randle showered Edwards with compliments and predicted that the 23-year-old could become the best player in the world.

“Ant got me over his shoulder or whatever he needs,” Randle said. “I’m gonna be right there; he’s got a dog next to him that’s going to compete with him every night, so I’m excited.”

“He’s a generational talent,” Randle continued. “There are very few chances you get to play with a player like that, and for me, with the little bit of success I’ve had in this league, I just want to pass it along and help him in any way I can. Because, like I said, he has a chance to be one of the greatest players ever. He’s extremely talented, so you cherish opportunities to play with guys like that.”

Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks dribbles the ball against Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

At just 23, Edwards has already made his mark as one of the NBA’s top players. The two-time All-Star earned an All-NBA selection last season and led the Timberwolves to their first conference finals appearance in two decades.

Edwards opens up about MVP aspirations

As the Timberwolves look to build on their success and make a deeper playoff run, Edwards has set his sights on an even bigger prize: the NBA MVP award.

“Yeah, hell yeah, for sure, no question [that I have the game to be the MVP in the league],” Edwards said in an interview with NBA TV. “And that’s what I’m going for. At this point, ain’t nothing else to go for. I got a great team. I got no excuses [not] to win games. Great coaching staff, great organization. Now it’s on me to make it happen. I’m definitely going for it.”

Minnesota will enter the season without Karl–Anthony Towns, a key player in last year’s playoff run. Towns was traded to the New York Knicks in exchange for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and a first-round pick via the Detroit Pistons.

