Trending topics:
nba

NBA News: Minnesota power forward gives high praise to star guard Anthony Edwards

A Minnesota Timberwolves player offered high praise for rising star Anthony Edwards as the team gears up for the new NBA season.

Anthony Edwards #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on against the Portland Trail Blazers
© Steph Chambers/Getty ImagesAnthony Edwards #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on against the Portland Trail Blazers

By Gianni Taina

The Minnesota Timberwolves are preparing for the upcoming NBA season after reaching the Western Conference Finals last year. With Anthony Edwards leading the charge, new addition Julius Randle didn’t hold back in his praise for the young star.

When asked about his first impressions of Edwards by Wolves radio voice Alan Horton, Randle showered Edwards with compliments and predicted that the 23-year-old could become the best player in the world.

“Ant got me over his shoulder or whatever he needs,” Randle said. “I’m gonna be right there; he’s got a dog next to him that’s going to compete with him every night, so I’m excited.”

Advertisement

He’s a generational talent,” Randle continued. “There are very few chances you get to play with a player like that, and for me, with the little bit of success I’ve had in this league, I just want to pass it along and help him in any way I can. Because, like I said, he has a chance to be one of the greatest players ever. He’s extremely talented, so you cherish opportunities to play with guys like that.”

Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks dribbles the ball against Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks dribbles the ball against Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Advertisement

At just 23, Edwards has already made his mark as one of the NBA’s top players. The two-time All-Star earned an All-NBA selection last season and led the Timberwolves to their first conference finals appearance in two decades.

NBA News: Minnesota star Anthony Edwards gets real about Karl-Anthony Towns’ departure

see also

NBA News: Minnesota star Anthony Edwards gets real about Karl-Anthony Towns’ departure

Edwards opens up about MVP aspirations

As the Timberwolves look to build on their success and make a deeper playoff run, Edwards has set his sights on an even bigger prize: the NBA MVP award.

Advertisement

Yeah, hell yeah, for sure, no question [that I have the game to be the MVP in the league],” Edwards said in an interview with NBA TV. And that’s what I’m going for. At this point, ain’t nothing else to go for. I got a great team. I got no excuses [not] to win games. Great coaching staff, great organization. Now it’s on me to make it happen. I’m definitely going for it.”

NBA News: Magic Johnson makes something clear to Anthony Edwards after controversial comments

see also

NBA News: Magic Johnson makes something clear to Anthony Edwards after controversial comments

Minnesota will enter the season without Karl–Anthony Towns, a key player in last year’s playoff run. Towns was traded to the New York Knicks in exchange for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and a first-round pick via the Detroit Pistons.

Advertisement
gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Where to watch Club Leon vs Club America live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024
Soccer

Where to watch Club Leon vs Club America live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

NFL imposes severe fines to Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb for controversial actions
NFL

NFL imposes severe fines to Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb for controversial actions

NBA News: Los Angeles Clippers' James Harden reflects on career without a championship
NBA

NBA News: Los Angeles Clippers' James Harden reflects on career without a championship

NBA Rumors: Warriors respect LeBron and Lakers' wishes with key decision on Bronny
NBA

NBA Rumors: Warriors respect LeBron and Lakers' wishes with key decision on Bronny

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo