NFL News: Andy Reid's Chiefs sign a key veteran to help Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs add a key veteran who will be a great asset for head coach Andy Reid, as well as quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.

Kansas City Chiefs were in search of a new reinforcement that always oxygenates a team, helping to polish the details necessary to raise the collective level to the highest level once again. Head coach Andy Reid signs a new addition to help stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, who will be happy to have a key name at this stage of the 2024 NFL season.

The Chiefs have been searching for a running back to replace the injured Rashee Rice, who will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury and subsequent surgery. With the team on a perfect run with a 6-0 streak on the season, the replacement comes at an ideal time.

The key veteran joining Andy Reid’s Chiefs to help Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce is none other than wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The 32-year-old arrives via trade with the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a fifth-round pick that can go as high as a fourth-round pick, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The three-time All-Pro will bring experience that will match the level of Mahomes and Kelce, two players who also have extensive experience in the league and are looking to win a third consecutive Super Bowl, something they need high-flying players like Hopkins to respond to in key moments.

DeAndre Hopkins, Andy Reid’s Chiefs’ newest addition

DeAndre Hopkins’ NFL Career

Over his career, Hopkins has compiled 943 receptions and 79 touchdowns for 12528 yards in 168 games (164 starts). Most of his career was spent with the Houston Texans, where he played from 2013 to 2019. Then he went through the Arizona Cardinals and finally came to the Titans, the stop before the Chiefs.

Hopkins’ performance in the current NFL season

This season, Hopkins has 15 receptions and one touchdown for 173 yards in six games. The 32-year-old veteran led the Titans in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in 17 games last season, so his seniority is nothing new. The five-time Pro Bowl selection has the ideal profile to join Andy Reid’s squad and work well with Mahomes on the field.

Chiefs’ injuries at wide receiver

The addition of Hopkins is justified as the Chiefs have had injuries at wide receiver throughout the season, such as Rice. Andy Reid will have a new weapon at his disposal to replace names that have fallen off the depth chart.

A review of the injury crisis must start with Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, who suffered a shoulder injury during the preseason. Then came the injury to starter Rice in Week 4, but the latest casualty was JuJu Smith-Schuster, who re-injured his hamstring in the Chiefs’ 28-18 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

