NFL News: Andy Reid makes strong statement on Travis Kelce's new role in Chiefs' offense

Travis Kelce may not be catching so many passes from Patrick Mahomes this year, but the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is still playing a key role on Andy Reid's team in the 2024 NFL season.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.
By Martín O’donnell

Travis Kelce‘s stats in the 2024 NFL season are far from impressive, but the Kansas City Chiefs veteran tight end continues to play a key role for Andy Reid in the offense led by Patrick Mahomes.

While the 35-year-old hasn’t been the quarterback’s go-to player in the passing game so far, Kelce has helped other offensive players make an impact for the Chiefs. Not only by drawing the attention from defenses, but also by blocking opponents.

Kelce showed off his ability as a blocker during the Chiefs’ 28-18 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. While he recorded only four catches on five targets for 17 yards, his coach knows the player’s contribution is bigger than what the numbers suggest.

He’s so willing to do that. He just wants to win, is what he wants to do, and make sure we’re doing well offensively. He isn’t selfish that way – he just wants to be in there…,” Reid said, via Jordan Foote of Sports Illustrated.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs on the field prior to a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kelce has recently made a tough admission about his chemistry with Mahomes, suggesting the connection they used to have will be hard to maintain. That seems to be the case at the start of the 2024 NFL season, but in the meantime, the tight end is helping the team succeed in many other ways.

Kareem Hunt echoes Reid’s sentiment on Kelce’s ability as a blocker

Apart from Reid, Kelce’s ability as a blocker has drawn big praise from teammate Kareem Hunt, who has been carrying the Chiefs in the running game during Isiah Pacheco’s absence. Of course, the 29-year-old benefits from Kelce’s blocks to gain yards.

I can tell, he’s got to make those big blocks and then I know he’s going to make the play when the ball is thrown to him and everything like that, he’s been doing a big job of finishing. I appreciate that from him,” Hunt said on Sunday.

Kelce credits 49ers defense

While the team certainly appreciates Kelce finding ways to help the team even when his stats don’t look great, the tight end admitted after Sunday’s win how challenging it was to play the 49ers’ defense.

It’s the best challenge in the league,” Kelce said, via The Mercury News. “I love going up against the best in the league, and Fred (Warner) is definitely one of those guys and Nick Bosa is definitely one of those guys. They’ve just got a bunch of all-stars over there.”

martín o’donnell
Martín O’donnell

