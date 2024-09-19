Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Baker Mayfield takes unexpected shot at Tom Brady

Recent comments from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield about the team’s situation during Tom Brady's final season weren’t exactly flattering.

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up against the Jacksonville Jaguars during a preseason game at EverBank Field on August 17, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.
© Getty ImagesBaker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up against the Jacksonville Jaguars during a preseason game at EverBank Field on August 17, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

By Richard Tovar

Baker Mayfield kicked off the 2024 NFL season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by winning their first two games against the Commanders and Lions. Everything was going smoothly for the quarterback until recent comments he made about Tom Brady and his time with the Buccaneers surfaced.

Mayfield’s remarks, made during a podcast, shed light on the atmosphere within the team during Tom Brady’s tenure. The former Browns quarterback, now with the Buccaneers, noted that things were a bit more tense when Brady was in the building.

“The building was a little bit different with Tom in there,” Mayfield said. “Obviously, playing-wise, Tom is different. He had everybody dialed in, high-strung environment. So, I think everybody was pretty stressed out.”

Advertisement

According to Mayfield, he wants things to be different now that he’s the starting quarterback. His goal is to foster a more relaxed and enjoyable environment for his teammates, as the franchise has encouraged him to be himself.

FOXBOROUGH, MA – OCTOBER 27: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots talks with Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns after a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, MA – OCTOBER 27: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots talks with Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns after a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Advertisement

“So, for me, and everybody was expecting the Bucs to not be good last year, they wanted me to come in, be myself, bring the joy back to football a little bit for guys that weren’t having as much fun and just continue to raise the competition level. They just asked me to be myself. As a player, you really can’t ask for much more than that.”

Todd Bowles Responds to Mayfield’s Comments

When asked about Mayfield’s remarks regarding Brady’s time with the Buccaneers, head coach Todd Bowles chose not to comment directly. Instead, he emphasized Brady’s legacy and dismissed the need for further discussion.

Advertisement

“I wouldn’t know anything about that,” Bowles responded. “Tom was two years ago. He’s a Hall of Famer. He’s the greatest player ever and there’s probably nothing else to talk about.”

Kyle Rudolph Defended Brady’s Leadership

In 2023, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Kyle Rudolph, who played alongside Brady, praised the quarterback’s leadership. Despite having every reason to be demanding, Rudolph described Brady as a positive influence, crediting him with bringing that energy to the team.

Advertisement
richard tovar
Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Bears' DJ Moore sets record straight on viral reaction to Caleb Williams' mistake
Sports

NFL News: Bears' DJ Moore sets record straight on viral reaction to Caleb Williams' mistake

NFL News: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence might lose key weapon for MNF vs Josh Allen's Bills
NFL

NFL News: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence might lose key weapon for MNF vs Josh Allen's Bills

Kelsey Mitchell discusses Caitlin Clark’s impact on Indiana Fever’s growing recognition
Sports

Kelsey Mitchell discusses Caitlin Clark’s impact on Indiana Fever’s growing recognition

NFL News: Green Bay Packers get massive Jordan Love injury update before game against Titans
NFL

NFL News: Green Bay Packers get massive Jordan Love injury update before game against Titans

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo