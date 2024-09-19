NFL News: Baker Mayfield takes unexpected shot at Tom Brady

Baker Mayfield kicked off the 2024 NFL season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by winning their first two games against the Commanders and Lions. Everything was going smoothly for the quarterback until recent comments he made about Tom Brady and his time with the Buccaneers surfaced.

Mayfield’s remarks, made during a podcast, shed light on the atmosphere within the team during Tom Brady’s tenure. The former Browns quarterback, now with the Buccaneers, noted that things were a bit more tense when Brady was in the building.

“The building was a little bit different with Tom in there,” Mayfield said. “Obviously, playing-wise, Tom is different. He had everybody dialed in, high-strung environment. So, I think everybody was pretty stressed out.”

According to Mayfield, he wants things to be different now that he’s the starting quarterback. His goal is to foster a more relaxed and enjoyable environment for his teammates, as the franchise has encouraged him to be himself.

FOXBOROUGH, MA – OCTOBER 27: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots talks with Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns after a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

“So, for me, and everybody was expecting the Bucs to not be good last year, they wanted me to come in, be myself, bring the joy back to football a little bit for guys that weren’t having as much fun and just continue to raise the competition level. They just asked me to be myself. As a player, you really can’t ask for much more than that.”

Todd Bowles Responds to Mayfield’s Comments

When asked about Mayfield’s remarks regarding Brady’s time with the Buccaneers, head coach Todd Bowles chose not to comment directly. Instead, he emphasized Brady’s legacy and dismissed the need for further discussion.

“I wouldn’t know anything about that,” Bowles responded. “Tom was two years ago. He’s a Hall of Famer. He’s the greatest player ever and there’s probably nothing else to talk about.”

Kyle Rudolph Defended Brady’s Leadership

In 2023, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Kyle Rudolph, who played alongside Brady, praised the quarterback’s leadership. Despite having every reason to be demanding, Rudolph described Brady as a positive influence, crediting him with bringing that energy to the team.

