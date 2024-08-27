NFL News: Bengals HC Zac Taylor and his decision on Ja'Marr Chase's availability for Week 1

With the new NFL season just around the corner, teams are entering the final stretch of preparation. This includes the Cincinnati Bengals, who are still awaiting updates on the availability of all their key players. Coach Zac Taylor spoke about Ja’Marr Chase and whether he will be available for Week 1.

The closest challenge on the horizon for the Bengals is the New England Patriots. The team led by Jerod Mayo will be the first obstacle for Joe Burrow and company to overcome in order to make a deep run this season.

To secure the AFC North and return to prominence as they did a few years ago, Zac Taylor’s team will need to replicate their strong performances from previous years and aim once again for the long-awaited Super Bowl.

One of the offseason’s major storylines was undoubtedly WR Ja’Marr Chase, who was absent from training camp due to not finalizing a contract renewal with the franchise. The controversial decision of one of the team’s top players forced Coach Taylor to explore other options in his absence.

Head coach Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on during the fourth quarter in the preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium on August 22, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Despite this, Cincinnati Bengals had great news for QB Joe Burrow and his teammates, because the star WR decided to join the practices despite still being in conflict with the management.

Zac Taylor and the decision on Chase for the season opener

After Chase’s decision to return to training camp and given that he is one of the team’s stars, there were questions about whether he would play in Week 1 against the New England Patriots, as he had not been active with the team since the start of the preseason.

According to The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr., after practice on Tuesday, coach Zac Taylor offered a direct response when asked if he believed Chase would be good to go for Week 1.

The Cincinnati head coach was straightforward and responded with authority: “Yes”.

The Bengals’ initial games

vs New England Patriots, September 8th

vs Kansas City Chiefs, September 15th

vs Washington Commanders, September 23rd

vs Carolina Panthers, September 29th

vs Baltimore Ravens, October October 6th