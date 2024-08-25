Report: Cincinnati Bengals have great news for QB Joe Burrow and his offensive line

Before the start of the season, Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow receives some good news.

The preseason for the Cincinnati Bengals didn’t meet expectations in terms of results and performance. However, despite these circumstances, their top player, quarterback Joe Burrow, receives excellent news as the new NFL season approaches.

The first game ended in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 17-14. In their second outing, the Chicago Bears overwhelmed the Bengals with a final score of 27-3. Finally, in the last preseason game, Cincinnati suffered another defeat, this time against the Indianapolis Colts, with a score of 27-14.

The primary goal for Zac Taylor’s squad will undoubtedly be to secure the AFC North title. However, the staff will need to address several technical issues highlighted during the preseason in order to go as far as possible this season.

The Bengals‘ season debut will be on Sunday, September 8, when they host the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium. The Patriots, a team undergoing a major restructuring, will be their first opponent.

Head coach Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on during a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on August 17, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Not everything is looking bad for the Bengals

If one looks for reasons why the performance in the preseason didn’t meet expectations, the first factor that comes to mind is the absence of one of their key players on the roster.

WR Ja’Marr Chase was notably absent for much of the preparation due to unresolved contractual issues. The former LSU standout informed the staff and management that he would not return until his situation was resolved.

However, it was recently reported from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, that Chase returned to practice, even though his contractual situation remains unchanged. This means that Joe Burrow and his entire offensive line will be able to compete on even terms in Week 1 with one of their star players back on the roster.

Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts after making a reception in the first quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Paycor Stadium on December 16, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Current contract situation of Ja’Marr Chase

Chase is in the final year of his initial four-year, $30.8 million rookie deal, which has proven to be a great value for the Bengals given his performance as one of the top wide receivers in the NFL.

Starting next year, he will see a substantial salary increase with a $21.8 million fifth-year option, yet even with this bump, he remains underpaid relative to his impact.