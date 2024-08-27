Unfortunate news have hit the Green Bay Packers, as the NFC North team has suffered the loss of a crucial player of Jordan Love's offense for the entire 2024 NFL season.

The NFC North is expected to be a highly competitive division this year. All four teams have made significant improvements in recent years, and the Packers have successfully navigated a seamless transition at the quarterback position, despite initial doubts.

With Aaron Rodgers no longer on the team, Green Bay decided to give Jordan Love the opportunity he had been eagerly awaiting. He is now the starting quarterback, and the team’s hopes rest on what he can accomplish for them.

Packers place key offensive player on IR list

The Packers seem to have found a solid successor to Aaron Rodgers. In 2020, the NFC North club used their 1st-round pick to select Jordan Love, but it wasn’t until 2023 that he was able to take control of the offense.

Aaron Rodgers left the Packers last offseason to join the Jets, leading the club to promote Jordan Love to the starting quarterback role. His impressive 2023 season has generated a lot of excitement among fans.

However, the front office needs to surround the quarterback with the best players available. They’ve made several changes this offseason, but now a crucial member of their offense will miss the entire 2024 campaign.

The Packers announced that AJ Dillon will not play the entire 2024 season due to a neck injury. The club has placed him on IR without a designation to return, which directly impacts Jordan Love and his offense.

AJ Dillon – Green Bay Packers – NFL 2022

The running back was expected to form a strong partnership with newcomer Josh Jacobs. Unfortunately, the Packers now face a huge challenge in the backfield due to Dillon’s absence.

Marshawn Lloyd, their 3rd-round pick this year, is listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury. While the Packers could sign a new running back, they might choose to rely on their current roster and give Jacobs a heavier workload.

Which running backs are available in the free agency?

The Packers could rely on Lloyd and 2nd-year running back Emanuel Wilson. However, fans are questioning whether the team should explore the free agency market to see if a better option is available.

As of now, players like Latavius Murray, Jerick McKinnon, or Melvin Gordon could be potential replacements for Dillon, providing Jordan Love with a more experienced running back for the upcoming season.

