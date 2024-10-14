Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Bengals QB Joe Burrow gets brutally honest after victory against Giants

Week 6 of the NFL wrapped up favorably for the Cincinnati Bengals with a victory over the New York Giants; however, Joe Burrow was frank about his team's performance.

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on October 13, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
© Sarah Stier/Getty ImagesJoe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on October 13, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

By Matías Persuh

The NFL‘s Week 6 Sunday Night Football matchup concluded with a victory for the Cincinnati Bengals over the New York Giants, two teams desperate for wins this season. However, Bengals star QB Joe Burrow was brutally honest in his comments after the game.

In a much-needed win for Zac Taylor’s squad, the Bengals managed to gain some momentum this season, finishing Sunday’s game with a crucial 17-7 victory over the Giants. With an inspired Burrow and Chase Brown as a key offensive player, Cincinnati improved their record to 2-4.

Despite the victory, QB Joe Burrow was far from satisfied with his team’s performance, particularly on offense. After the game, he spoke with journalist Melissa Stark (@melissastark) and shared his feelings

Advertisement

When asked how he would describe his team’s victory, Burrow was blunt: Ugly. Really ugly. But we got it done. [There’s] a lot to fix on offense. [The] defense played great… They stepped up big time,” QB said.

Advertisement

Burrow on the importance of the victory over the Giants

While Burrow expressed dissatisfaction with the team’s performance against the Giants, he also acknowledged the significance of the win, especially considering they entered the game with only one victory on the season.

NFL News: The Lions receive bittersweet update on Aidan Hutchinson&#039;s injury against the Cowboys

see also

NFL News: The Lions receive bittersweet update on Aidan Hutchinson's injury against the Cowboys

With a calm demeanor during the press conference, the former LSU player made it clear what this victory meant for the Bengals: “We really needed it,

Advertisement

I don’t want to say we would have been out of it if we had lost. But we’d be scratching and clawing for the rest of the year. We still really are, but it was good to get a win. Great to see our defense step up like that. They’ve taken some heat the past couple of weeks, but they played awesome today.” Burrow finally stated.

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals hands the ball off to Zack Moss #31 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on October 13, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Advertisement

What’s next for the Cincinnati Bengals?

  • vs Cleveland Browns, Week 7
  • vs Philadelphia Eagles, Week 8
  • vs Las Vegas Raiders, Week 9
  • vs Baltimore Ravens, Week 10
  • vs Los Angeles Chargers, Week 11
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NCAAF News: Ducks HC Dan Lanning makes something clear about Dillon Gabriel's performance
College Football

NCAAF News: Ducks HC Dan Lanning makes something clear about Dillon Gabriel's performance

NBA News: Minnesota star Anthony Edwards sends hopeful message to Knicks fans
NBA

NBA News: Minnesota star Anthony Edwards sends hopeful message to Knicks fans

NFL News: Mike McDaniel confirms final decision about Tua Tagovailoa's future with Miami Dolphins
NFL

NFL News: Mike McDaniel confirms final decision about Tua Tagovailoa's future with Miami Dolphins

Gianluca Busio gets his statement game for the USMNT in Mauricio Pochettino’s first match
Soccer

Gianluca Busio gets his statement game for the USMNT in Mauricio Pochettino’s first match

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo