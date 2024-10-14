NFL News: Bengals QB Joe Burrow gets brutally honest after victory against Giants

Week 6 of the NFL wrapped up favorably for the Cincinnati Bengals with a victory over the New York Giants; however, Joe Burrow was frank about his team's performance.

The NFL‘s Week 6 Sunday Night Football matchup concluded with a victory for the Cincinnati Bengals over the New York Giants, two teams desperate for wins this season. However, Bengals star QB Joe Burrow was brutally honest in his comments after the game.

In a much-needed win for Zac Taylor’s squad, the Bengals managed to gain some momentum this season, finishing Sunday’s game with a crucial 17-7 victory over the Giants. With an inspired Burrow and Chase Brown as a key offensive player, Cincinnati improved their record to 2-4.

Despite the victory, QB Joe Burrow was far from satisfied with his team’s performance, particularly on offense. After the game, he spoke with journalist Melissa Stark (@melissastark) and shared his feelings

Advertisement

Advertisement

When asked how he would describe his team’s victory, Burrow was blunt: “Ugly. Really ugly. But we got it done. [There’s] a lot to fix on offense. [The] defense played great… They stepped up big time,” QB said.

Advertisement

Burrow on the importance of the victory over the Giants

While Burrow expressed dissatisfaction with the team’s performance against the Giants, he also acknowledged the significance of the win, especially considering they entered the game with only one victory on the season.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: The Lions receive bittersweet update on Aidan Hutchinson's injury against the Cowboys

With a calm demeanor during the press conference, the former LSU player made it clear what this victory meant for the Bengals: “We really needed it,

Advertisement

“I don’t want to say we would have been out of it if we had lost. But we’d be scratching and clawing for the rest of the year. We still really are, but it was good to get a win. Great to see our defense step up like that. They’ve taken some heat the past couple of weeks, but they played awesome today.” Burrow finally stated.

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals hands the ball off to Zack Moss #31 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on October 13, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s next for the Cincinnati Bengals?