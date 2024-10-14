NFL News: The Lions receive bittersweet update on Aidan Hutchinson's injury against the Cowboys

The Detroit Lions' impressive victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6 of the NFL regular season was dampened by the unfortunate injury to star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

Initially, the extent of Hutchinson’s injury was unclear, but minutes later, the Lions confirmed that he had fractured his tibia. This unfortunate news has left the team facing the remainder of the season without their defensive anchor.

Ian Rapoport reported on Good Morning Football that Hutchinson will miss the rest of the regular season but is expected to make a full recovery in time for 2025: “One of the really good guys we know Aidan Hutchinson expected to be out for the season with this fractured tibia.”

Rapoport added: “He should be fine for 2025 based on the initial word. That’s the good news.” Before leaving the game, players from both teams of the NFL offered support to Hutchinson during this difficult moment.

Aidan Hutchinson #97 of the Detroit Lions is taken off the field on a medical cart after injuring his leg on a play in the third quarter of a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

Hutchinson’s injury recap

Rapoport also provided details on Hutchinson’s medical situation: “He was quickly transported to Baylor University Medical Center, where he underwent surgery last night. My understanding is that he’s expected to return to Detroit in the coming days, so may not be inmediate.”

see also NFL Video: Aidan Hutchinson suffers major leg injury from collision with Lions teammate

The team will continue to monitor Hutchinson’s post-surgery recovery before determining an official timeline, but it’s clear that his season has come to an unfortunate end.

The moment Hutchinson got injured

The injury occurred as Hutchinson was pursuing a Cowboys offensive player when he collided with one of his own teammates. The impact caused his leg to buckle, and it was immediately evident that something was seriously wrong.

As the Cowboys player fell onto Hutchinson, concern spread across the field, with the Lions star visibly in pain as he went down. After that, the paramedics went on his behalf, as everyone was shocked.

