NFL

NFL News: The Lions receive bittersweet update on Aidan Hutchinson's injury against the Cowboys

The Detroit Lions' impressive victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6 of the NFL regular season was dampened by the unfortunate injury to star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson #97 of the Detroit Lions during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. The Lions defeated the Cardinals 20-13.
© Christian Petersen/Getty ImagesDefensive end Aidan Hutchinson #97 of the Detroit Lions during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. The Lions defeated the Cardinals 20-13.

By Santiago Tovar

Another week of NFL action has passed, with only one game remaining between the Bills and the Jets. The most impressive performance of the week came from the Detroit Lions, who delivered a massive win against the Dallas Cowboys. However, the celebration was short-lived as star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson suffered a serious injury.

Initially, the extent of Hutchinson’s injury was unclear, but minutes later, the Lions confirmed that he had fractured his tibia. This unfortunate news has left the team facing the remainder of the season without their defensive anchor.

Ian Rapoport reported on Good Morning Football that Hutchinson will miss the rest of the regular season but is expected to make a full recovery in time for 2025: “One of the really good guys we know Aidan Hutchinson expected to be out for the season with this fractured tibia.”

Rapoport added: “He should be fine for 2025 based on the initial word. That’s the good news.” Before leaving the game, players from both teams of the NFL offered support to Hutchinson during this difficult moment.

Aidan Hutchinson leaving the field injured

Aidan Hutchinson #97 of the Detroit Lions is taken off the field on a medical cart after injuring his leg on a play in the third quarter of a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

Hutchinson’s injury recap

Rapoport also provided details on Hutchinson’s medical situation: “He was quickly transported to Baylor University Medical Center, where he underwent surgery last night. My understanding is that he’s expected to return to Detroit in the coming days, so may not be inmediate.”

The team will continue to monitor Hutchinson’s post-surgery recovery before determining an official timeline, but it’s clear that his season has come to an unfortunate end.

The moment Hutchinson got injured

The injury occurred as Hutchinson was pursuing a Cowboys offensive player when he collided with one of his own teammates. The impact caused his leg to buckle, and it was immediately evident that something was seriously wrong.

As the Cowboys player fell onto Hutchinson, concern spread across the field, with the Lions star visibly in pain as he went down. After that, the paramedics went on his behalf, as everyone was shocked.

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar

Santiago Tovar is a bilingual sports journalist, proficient in both English and Spanish, with additional fluency in French. He joined Bolavip US in 2024, bringing over seven years of experience in covering a wide range of sports, including soccer, NFL, NBA, tennis, and Formula 1. A graduate of Universidad Externado in Colombia with a degree in Social Communication — Journalism, Santiago has provided real-time coverage of major events like the 2021 Women's Copa America, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, and the Davis Cup qualifiers. Previously, he worked at Kienyke.com and Redmas.com.co, where he developed strategies to highlight key sports moments across websites and social media platforms.

