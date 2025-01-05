The Cincinnati Bengals finally took care of business and defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road. However, they now need both the Dolphins and Broncos to lose in order to secure a Wild Card spot this NFL season. Joe Burrow, who is in great form, was very self-critical regarding the potential outcomes if the results don’t go as hoped.

Just one more win throughout the season would have significantly changed things for Zac Taylor’s team, which now depends not just on one, but two combined results to advance to the next phase. Burrow made it clear to the media that despite the great effort, failing to make the playoffs could be considered a failure.

“Anytime you don’t make the playoffs, it’s a failure,” Burrow remarked. “That’s what you’re you’re aiming for every year. That’s why you work so hard, to be at your best in the end. And, you know these last five weeks we have been, we just weren’t able to find an extra win early in the season that would put us in a better spot.”

After the game, where the Bengals finally secured a victory in the chilly weather of Pittsburgh, the quarterback spoke with the press and shared his thoughts on how he will view the final outcome of this NFL regular season.

Tee Higgins #5 of the Cincinnati Bengals catches a pass against Joey Porter Jr. #24 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second quarter of a game at Acrisure Stadium on January 04, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

“I’ll go in tomorrow and do my normal post-game routine,” Burrow told reporters. “I’ll lift and get my body right, and then go back and watch the games with the guys, and see where we’re at … It’s not ideal, but we know we’ve put ourselves in this position, so it’ll be relaxing. We’ve won the last five, we won today. Put ourselves in a spot to potentially get in with some help. The odds are long, but we got a shot.”

Taylor sends warning to the other teams

Without a doubt, the Cincinnati Bengals have raised their level of play in recent weeks, finding a glimmer of hope for the playoffs after securing five consecutive victories. However, playoff spots are by no means guaranteed.

After the game against Pittsburgh, coach Zac Taylor spoke with the media and made it clear that no one will want to face them down the road, and that they will continue with their preparation regardless.

“Capable of everything, they’re not going to want us in this tournament, I promise you,” Taylor stated. “We gotta get to work. Coaching staff we gotta prepare for Buffalo, at least we know who we’d be playing.”

Chase achieved something historic

Ja’Marr Chase started his season with the Bengals not in the best way, but today, it’s safe to say that he has become one of the biggest stars of the tournament. To the point that he has achieved something he had never done before at the WR position.

During the game against the Steelers, Chase became the first player in NFL history to finish with 1,700 yards and 17 touchdowns, marking a milestone in the league.