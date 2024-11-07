With a solid career, unwavering leadership and remarkable talent, Dak Prescott continues to establish himself as one of the most important and admired figures in both the NFL and the Cowboys. Check out his net worth and more.

Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback, has become a key figure in the National Football League, not only for his on-field performance but also for the impressive value of his contract and net worth.

In addition to leading the team, owned by Jerry Jones, to multiple playoff appearances and setting franchise records, he has earned recognition for his character both on and off the field, establishing himself as one of the best.

Since joining the team in 2016, he has signed multimillion-dollar contracts, including a historic four-year deal, making him one of the highest-paid players in the sport today. Here, check out his net worth…

How much is Dak Prescott’s net worth?

Dak Prescott, the talented quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys and one of the highest-paid players in the NFL, has a net worth of nearly $90 million as of October 2024, according to sources like Marca and Celebrity Net Worth.

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after a 40-0 victory against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 10, 2023. (Source: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Most of his big fortune comes from his current contract with the Cowboys, a four-year deal worth $160 million, which includes $126 million guaranteed and a $66 million signing bonus, as reported by Sportskeeda.

This contract places him among the highest-paid players in the NFL, with an average annual salary of $60 million. This group also includes figures like the tight end Travis Kelce, the quaterback Patrick Mahomes and others.

In addition to his on-field earnings, he makes millions through endorsements with major brands such as Campbell’s Soup, Sleep Number, AT&T, Pepsi and Adidas. It’s estimated that he can earn over $10 million annually just from sponsorships.

Dak Prescott’s earnings from Dallas Cowboys through years

2016 – $1.2 million

2017 – $941 thousand

2018 – $630 thousand

2019 – $2.2 million

2020 – $31.4 million

2021 – $75 million

2022 – $20 million

2023 – $31 million

2024 – $34 million

Dak Prescott’s real estate investments

Dak has also invested in real estate, including a luxurious home in Prosper, Texas, valued at around $3.3 million. Without a doubt, he is not only a sports star but also a business star, according to Boss Hunting.

These real estate and tech investments, along with his charitable Faith Fight Finish Foundation, reflect his commitment to financial planning and giving back to the community.