The Buffalo Bills shocked the NFL this week by trading Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans. While the wideout’s exit means a huge loss for Josh Allen, general manager Brandon Beane says the quarterback was aware that this move could happen.

“I did alert (Josh) that there had been some inquiries and it wasn’t 100% off the table,” Beane said, via the Bills’ official website. “Josh and I have a pretty regular conversation on things and I think it’s important for me to make sure if I think something could happen to make sure he’s not blindsided.”

Diggs leaves Buffalo after four years, with the Bills making a blockbuster deal to get him from the Vikings in 2019. His arrival immediately made Allen and company contenders, but they never lived up to the Super Bowl expectations.

The best the team could do with this duo was the AFC Championship Game in 2021, but Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs gained the upper hand. Following a rollercoaster 2023 season, the Bills decided to move on from the star wide receiver.

Bills explain why they traded Diggs

“Any time you make a move like this … you’re doing it because you’re trying to win,” Beane said. “This is by no means the Bills giving up or trying to take a step back or anything like that. Everything we do, we’re trying to win. We’re going to continue to do that.”

While Allen’s presence continues to make the Bills a team to watch, many feel the quarterback will miss Diggs badly this year. In four years together, the wideout caught 445 passes for 5,372 yards and 37 touchdowns.

“They’ve been a really good duo,” Beane said. “I don’t think Steph made an All-Pro before he got here, and make some Pro Bowls here, too. Josh ramped up as well, so I do think, when they were clicking, you could say they were probably up there with any quarterback-receiver [duo].”

Both Allen and Diggs made the Pro Bowl for the first time in their first year together. The wideout went on to be a Pro Bowler in his next three seasons as well, while the signal-caller returned to the Pro Bowl in 2022.

Bills still believe they have a strong offense

“Was it easy? No. But if you make the best decision for the Bills going forward, that’s all you can do, and trust that,” Beane added. “And so this organization and our fan base needs to trust that we’re going to trot out a damn good team come September. And that’s our plan, and that’s not changing.”

Apart from Diggs, the Bills also lost wide receiver Gabe Davis, who joined the Jacksonville Jaguars as a free agent after four seasons in Buffalo. In fact, the team lost three of its four wideouts in 2023.

“I think we do have a lot of confidence in our offense,” Beane said. “And listen, we don’t play games until September. I would hope you know by now that I’m going to turn over every stone — and our staff — to continue to look to add depth and competition to all those rooms, so that when it’s time to play, we have a team we’re proud of that’s going to give us a chance to win.”

Khalil Shakir is the only wide receiver from last season who remains in the Bills’ depth chart for 2024. Curtis Samuel was a free agency addition this offseason, joining a WR room completed by second-year wideout Justin Shorter and Mack Hollins, another signing from the open market.

“I mean, are we better today? Probably not,” Beane said. “It’s a work in progress, and we’re going to continue to work on that. I just hope people know I’m competitive as hell, and I ain’t giving in, we’re going to work through this and continue to look and I’m confident in guys on the roster, and confident in the staff we have upstairs that helps me, that we’ll continue to find pieces to add, and we’ll be ready to roll when it comes time in September.”