The Buffalo Bills failed in their quest to win their first Super Bowl as they were once again stopped by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. It was supposed to be the breaking year for Josh Allen in the playoffs.

Nevertheless, Mahomes and Travis Kelce delivered another performance for the ages in the Divisional Round and took a 27-24 win to derail the Bills’ championship hopes. Considering the salary cap, it might have been their last real shot at the title in the near future.

As a consequence, the Buffalo Bills shocked the NFL by announcing the release of important players such as Tre’Davious White, Jordan Poyer, Mitch Morse, Siran Neal, Deonte Harty and Nyheim Hines.

However, in a very intriguing move, they also upgraded their depth chart at the quarterback position by bringing a very familiar face.

Mitch Trubisky is new quarterback of the Buffalo Bills

Mitch Trubisky is officially back with the Buffalo Bills after spending the last two seasons with the Steelers. He was supposed to be the ‘transition quarterback’ in Pittsburgh after the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, but his performances were a disaster.

In 2023, after Kenny Pickett got injured, Trubisky couldn’t deliver against the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots, two teams with a 2-10 record. Mike Tomlin decided to bench him and gave a chance to Mason Rudolph who led the Steelers to the playoffs.

Now, according to a report from Tom Pelissero, Mitch Trubisky will sign a two-year, $5.25 million contract to be the backup of Josh Allen. It is familiar territory for Trubisky as he already played for Sean McDermott’s team in 2021.