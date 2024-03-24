Last season, Sean McDermott and the Buffalo Bills had their best shot to reach the Super Bowl when they hosted Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs during the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

It was supposed to be the perfect opportunity to end Andy Reid’s dynasty and then go on the road to beat the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game.

None of that happened as Mahomes, the successor of Tom Brady in the NFL, got a historic 27-24 victory helped by a tremendous defense with names such as Chris Jones and L’Jarius Sneed.

Now, the Bills have to face massive challenges due to the salary cap. As a consequence, many key players were released. For example, safety Jordan Poyer, cornerback Tre’Davious White and center Mitch Morse. Furthermore, wide receiver Gabe Davis signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars after becoming an unrestricted free agent.

Sean McDermott defends Josh Allen from critics

During an interview with Tom Pelissero, head coach Sean McDermott admitted that the success of Josh Allen or the Buffalo Bills as a franchise cannot be judged solely by the fact that they haven’t been able to win the Super Bowl.

“To say we haven’t had success or Josh hasn’t had success, I think would be kind of narrow-minded. It’s hard to win in the NFL. So, you kind of regroup every year and you take it one game at a time. But we’re all looking for Josh to really be that face of the franchise, like he’s been, and continuing to evolve, like he’s always done. We’re all still with one eye on the world championship. That’s what drives us every morning when we get up.”

Even with Josh Allen’s great career, McDermott understands that the only way to silence the critics is the Super Bowl. “I think like anything, when you talk about the Bills, whether it’s Josh, myself, our team, we’ve had so much success. What’s left for Josh and for all of us is to take that one more step that we need to take.”

Will the Buffalo Bills win the Super Bowl?

The Buffalo Bills are the fourth favorite to win the Super Bowl in the 2024 season behind the San Francisco 49ers, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens.

However, considering all their losses in free agency, the task could be really tough for Sean McDermott with an AFC loaded with star quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert or Aaron Rodgers.

“Every year you start anew and you keep that first game in front of you and that’s what you focus on. People want to say this and that, but every year is different. We’ve had to make a lot of changes to get underneath the cap, let’s just start there. So with our roster right now, we’re a work in progress and we’ll see where we get to. The most important thing is that everyone understands their roles and embraces their roles.”