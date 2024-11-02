NFL issues fine to Seahawks QB Geno Smith for action on Bills' Josh Allen teammate

The NFL has announced a fine for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith for an unsportsmanlike conduct in the direction of a teammate of Bills star Josh Allen.

The Seattle Seahawks‘ 10-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills left sports highlights, but in this case it is relevant because of a play involving quarterback Geno Smith and a teammate of MVP candidate Josh Allen in Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season.

Every Saturday, the NFL announces fines and penalties for unsportsmanlike conduct. In this case, the Seahawks did not have a good night against the Bills, who picked up their third straight win of the season to move to 6-2 and lead the AFC East.

The NFL has fined Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith $11,255 for unsportsmanlike conduct and taunting on a play in which he threw the ball to defensive end Dawuane Smoot last week. The information was released by NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

Smith was upset by a hit from Bills cornerback Taron Johnson, who was not penalized or fined. The financial penalty on the Seahawks quarterback marks the end of a one-game fine-free streak for the Seattle franchise, which was not penalized in last week’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Two Seahawks players also fined vs Bills

Two other Seattle players received penalties from the NFL for actions in Week 8. First, linebacker Derick Hall was fined for a roughness call on Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The Seahawks player will have to pay $11,510.

In addition, cornerback Riq Woolen was fined $5,934 for taunting Keon Coleman after his pass breakup in the first quarter of the game, which ended 0-7 in favor of the Buffalo franchise.

Seahawks are most fined team in Week 8

It’s not a happy statistic to be fined, let alone stand out for it. The Seattle Seahawks were tied with the Cleveland Browns for the most fines in Week 8 and led the NFL in total fines with $28,699.