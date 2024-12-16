NFL News: Bills' Von Miller compares Josh Allen to two Super Bowl champions

Von Miller has been in the NFL for over a decade and has played with the Buffalo Bills since 2022, a team led by Josh Allen. Recently, Miller praised Allen, comparing him to two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks—one still active and the other retired.

In an article by Michael Silver for The Athletic, Von Miller spoke candidly about Allen, saying, “He’s just got a special aura about him.” Miller even drew comparisons to two champions, adding, “I’ve played with some great ones—Matthew Stafford, and of course Peyton Manning—and he is one of those guys.”

Josh Allen‘s stellar performances for the Bills in recent weeks have earned him widespread praise, with many calling him an MVP-worthy player. For Von Miller, his teammate is truly unique: “I’m witnessing something different right now, and I can’t put my finger on it.”

Miller did not play in the Bills’ recent victory over the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, a game in which Allen made a big admission about the Lions. However, Miller has appeared in eight games this season, contributing six quarterback hits and 12 total tackles.

Von Miller’s Two Super Bowl Rings

The reason Von Miller dared to compare Josh Allen to Peyton Manning and Matthew Stafford is simple: he knows them well. Miller won both of his Super Bowl rings while playing with those quarterbacks—one in 2015 and the other in 2021. During Super Bowl 50 (2015), he was named MVP.

Von Miller’s Contract with the Bills

Despite being a league veteran, Von Miller signed a six-year, $120 million contract with the Bills in 2022. Of that amount, $45 million is guaranteed, with a potential out in 2025. While it’s likely he will continue with the team for the upcoming season, there’s also a chance he could leave the roster.