Trending topics:
nfl

NFL News: Chiefs HC Andy Reid shares firm opinion on Joe Thuney protecting Patrick Mahomes' blindside

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid decided to make a bold decision to protect Patrick Mahomes by starting Joe Thuney at left tackle in Week 15 of the 2024 NFL season.

Andy Reid participates in Sirius XM's NFL Radio Town Hall with Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs at Missouri Western State University on August 13, 2024 in St Joseph, Missouri.
© Fernando Leon/Getty Images for SiriusXMAndy Reid participates in Sirius XM's NFL Radio Town Hall with Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs at Missouri Western State University on August 13, 2024 in St Joseph, Missouri.

By Martín O’donnell

The left tackle position has brought serious issues to the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 NFL season, which is why Andy Reid decided to try something different last time out. On Sunday, guard Joe Thuney was given the task of protecting Patrick Mahomes‘ blindside.

The move paid off, as the Chiefs held the Cleveland Browns to just seven points for a 21-7 road win. Speaking to the media after the game, Reid firmly stated that he liked what he saw from Thuney at this new position.

I thought Joe (Thuney) – I asked him to play left tackle, and he hasn’t done that since college – got out there and really did a nice job against one of the best defensive ends in the game right now. He battled his heart out,” Reid said.

Advertisement

Thuney usually plays left guard, so this was quite the change for the 32-year-old. Reid, however, believed that it was also a great opportunity to give more playing time to Mike Caliendo, who replaced Thuney at left guard.

Advertisement
Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Joe Thuney (62) on the sidelines in the first quarter of an NFL preseason game between the Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs on Aug 27, 2021.

Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Joe Thuney (62) on the sidelines in the first quarter of an NFL preseason game between the Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs on Aug 27, 2021.

Then (Mike) Caliendo, what a great experience that is for him to get out there and see a full game. That’s going to help him down the road and us down the road, so I appreciate it,” said Reid, who isn’t sure whether this change will become permanent. “As far as any changes or any of that, we’ll just see going forward how things go on the offensive line.”

Advertisement
Chiefs News: Joe Thuney&#039;s clear message to Andy Reid after protecting Patrick Mahomes&#039; blindside

see also

Chiefs News: Joe Thuney's clear message to Andy Reid after protecting Patrick Mahomes' blindside

Thuney helps Chiefs’ OL protect Mahomes

Even though Mahomes got hit during the game and even picked up an ankle injury from a tackle, the Chiefs quarterback finished the game with no sacks. That’s something that hadn’t happened since Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Before the Cleveland game, the 2x NFL MVP was sacked three or more times in three consecutive weeks. But even with 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett on the other side, Thuney and company got the job done.

Advertisement

Thuney’s solid performance took many by surprise, except Reid. The Chiefs head coach later explained that he had high expectations for the veteran guard despite the change of position.

Chiefs News: Andy Reid provides big update on the extent of Patrick Mahomes&#039; ankle injury

see also

Chiefs News: Andy Reid provides big update on the extent of Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury

Reid leans on Thuney’s experience

Well, the injury on D.J. (Humphries), and then Joe (Thuney) had taken a couple of snaps there last week, and I just felt comfortable with a veteran player,” said Reid. I scouted him as a tackle, knowing he could get out there and battle. He’s been an All-Pro for two other positions, so give him a chance at the tackle spot.”

Advertisement

This explains why Reid preferred to rely on Thuney than on the other left tackles in Kansas City. The coach has always been supportive of rookie Kingsley Suamataia and Wanya Morris, but both have left a lot to be desired this season.

NFL News: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reveals how his ankle feels after Andy Reid&#039;s update

see also

NFL News: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reveals how his ankle feels after Andy Reid's update

Unless veteran tackle D.J. Humphries recovers on time, Reid may ask Thuney to stay at left tackle when the Chiefs play the Houston Texans on Saturday. The question is whether he’ll have to protect Mahomes or Carson Wentz’s blindside, since the starting QB is considered week-to-week with a mild high-ankle sprain.

Advertisement
martín o’donnell
Martín O’donnell

ALSO READ

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard reveals which two opponents 'scared’ him the most
Soccer

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard reveals which two opponents 'scared’ him the most

NFL News: Bills' Von Miller compares Josh Allen to two Super Bowl champions
NFL

NFL News: Bills' Von Miller compares Josh Allen to two Super Bowl champions

Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff issues blunt admission on team’s struggles
NHL

Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff issues blunt admission on team’s struggles

Caitlin Clark's former teammate defends the Fever star after TIME cover controversy
WNBA

Caitlin Clark's former teammate defends the Fever star after TIME cover controversy

Better Collective Logo