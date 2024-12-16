The left tackle position has brought serious issues to the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 NFL season, which is why Andy Reid decided to try something different last time out. On Sunday, guard Joe Thuney was given the task of protecting Patrick Mahomes‘ blindside.

The move paid off, as the Chiefs held the Cleveland Browns to just seven points for a 21-7 road win. Speaking to the media after the game, Reid firmly stated that he liked what he saw from Thuney at this new position.

“I thought Joe (Thuney) – I asked him to play left tackle, and he hasn’t done that since college – got out there and really did a nice job against one of the best defensive ends in the game right now. He battled his heart out,” Reid said.

Thuney usually plays left guard, so this was quite the change for the 32-year-old. Reid, however, believed that it was also a great opportunity to give more playing time to Mike Caliendo, who replaced Thuney at left guard.

Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Joe Thuney (62) on the sidelines in the first quarter of an NFL preseason game between the Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs on Aug 27, 2021.

“Then (Mike) Caliendo, what a great experience that is for him to get out there and see a full game. That’s going to help him down the road and us down the road, so I appreciate it,” said Reid, who isn’t sure whether this change will become permanent. “As far as any changes or any of that, we’ll just see going forward how things go on the offensive line.”

Thuney helps Chiefs’ OL protect Mahomes

Even though Mahomes got hit during the game and even picked up an ankle injury from a tackle, the Chiefs quarterback finished the game with no sacks. That’s something that hadn’t happened since Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Before the Cleveland game, the 2x NFL MVP was sacked three or more times in three consecutive weeks. But even with 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett on the other side, Thuney and company got the job done.

Thuney’s solid performance took many by surprise, except Reid. The Chiefs head coach later explained that he had high expectations for the veteran guard despite the change of position.

Reid leans on Thuney’s experience

“Well, the injury on D.J. (Humphries), and then Joe (Thuney) had taken a couple of snaps there last week, and I just felt comfortable with a veteran player,” said Reid. “I scouted him as a tackle, knowing he could get out there and battle. He’s been an All-Pro for two other positions, so give him a chance at the tackle spot.”

This explains why Reid preferred to rely on Thuney than on the other left tackles in Kansas City. The coach has always been supportive of rookie Kingsley Suamataia and Wanya Morris, but both have left a lot to be desired this season.

Unless veteran tackle D.J. Humphries recovers on time, Reid may ask Thuney to stay at left tackle when the Chiefs play the Houston Texans on Saturday. The question is whether he’ll have to protect Mahomes or Carson Wentz’s blindside, since the starting QB is considered week-to-week with a mild high-ankle sprain.