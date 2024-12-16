NFL News: Nick Bosa reveals key detail about De’Vondre Campbell’s behavior during 49ers-Rams game

The recent saga involving De’Vondre Campbell and the San Francisco 49ers is well-known. Campbell refused to play against the Los Angles Rams in Week 15, leading to his suspension for the remainder of the season. Now, Nick Bosa has shared an intriguing detail about the situation.

In statements recorded by Kevin Krueger, Bosa revealed that he noticed Campbell’s behavior in the locker room before the 49ers’ game against the Rams, saying, “I heard some complaining, and… I was gonna say something but didn’t, because I don’t want to create more of a distraction but kind of felt it.”

Bosa admitted he had a sense of what might happen after hearing Campbell’s remarks pregame but didn’t expect the events to unfold as they did: “Yes, I kind of saw it foreshadowing, definitely think it’s going to result in that. Didn’t know what happened during the game but…”

Advertisement

Advertisement

When asked by reporters if he regretted not speaking up earlier, Nick Bosa was clear: “Not really. If he [Campbell] was gonna do that, then he’s not the type of guy to be here, so it is no shock.” It’s worth noting that Campbell had only recently joined the 49ers as a temporary replacement while Dre Greenlaw was injured.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Deommodore Lenoir Loses Respect for Campbell

Another 49ers player, Deommodore Lenoir, also spoke out about Campbell. Initially, Lenoir was excited about Campbell’s arrival, seeing it as much-needed reinforcement for the defense. However, after witnessing Campbell’s behavior, Lenoir admitted he lost all respect for him.

Advertisement

De’Vondre Campbell’s NFL Experience

Campbell is no stranger to the league. He debuted with the Falcons in 2016 and played there until 2019. In 2020, he joined the Cardinals before moving to the Packers from 2021 to 2023, where he earned First-Team All-Pro honors in 2021.

Advertisement