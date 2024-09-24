Trending topics:
NFL News: Brett Favre reveals Parkinson's diagnosis

NFL legend Brett Favre revealed before a congressional hearing that he is suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

Brett Favre during his Hall of Fame induction
© IMAGO Brett Favre during his Hall of Fame induction

By Kelvin Loyola

Brett Favre recently shared that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease while speaking at a congressional hearing on welfare reform. The Pro Football Hall of Famer addressed the House Ways and Means Committee, which was discussing how to manage funds for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF). Favre has received nearly $8 million from these funds, tied to projects like a volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi and the now-closed drug company Prevacus.

During his 20-year NFL career, Favre played in 321 consecutive regular-season and playoff games. He has mentioned in the past that he likely suffered “thousands” of concussions while playing, which raises concerns about the long-term effects of such injuries on his health.

Parkinson’s disease is a condition that affects the brain and can lead to difficulties with movement. According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, over a million people in the U.S. are living with this disease, and about 90,000 new cases are diagnosed each year. Favre’s announcement highlights the ongoing health challenges that many athletes face after their careers.

Brett Favre’s NFL career highlights

Brett Favre had a remarkable 20-year career in the NFL, primarily playing as a quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. Known for his strong arm and resilience, he became one of the league’s most celebrated players. Favre led the Packers to victory in Super Bowl XXXI and was named the Super Bowl MVP. Throughout his career, he set numerous records, including most career touchdown passes and passing yards at the time of his retirement, showcasing his skill and durability.

Favre’s impact extended beyond statistics; he was admired for his competitive spirit and love for the game. After his time with the Packers, he also played for the New York Jets and the Minnesota Vikings, where he continued to break records and earn accolades. Favre’s legacy includes three consecutive MVP awards and induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, cementing his status as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

Brett Favre holds several notable NFL records, including the most career interceptions at 336, the longest touchdown pass of 99 yards (tied), and the record for most consecutive starts at 297 (321 when including playoffs).

see also

NFL: Aaron Rodgers "copies" Brett Favre"s path to the New York Jets

kelvin loyola
Kelvin Loyola

