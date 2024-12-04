NFL News: Brian Daboll confirms final decision about the Giants starting QB in game vs Saints

The New York Giants will host the New Orleans Saints in a game that should help them gain some reps for the upcoming season, as these are two teams with negative records heading into the 2024 NFL season. In the midst of the quarterback battle between Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito, head coach Brian Daboll has made a final decision on which player will start at quarterback.

Daniel Jones was the Giants‘ starting quarterback this season, but his request for a release led to his departure from the New York franchise and subsequent arrival with the Minnesota Vikings, where he will share a roster with Sam Darnold. Since that departure, no one has a guaranteed spot on Daboll’s team.

Head Coach Daboll confirmed that the Giants will start quarterback Drew Lock against the Saints on Sunday, as announced by the New York franchise. It will be the second consecutive start for the 28-year-old this season as the Giants are 2-10.

Lock has the difficult task of leading the Giants to snap a seven-game losing streak in league play. Daboll’s team last won on October 6, a 29-20 victory. This weekend marks the two-month anniversary of that game.

New York Giants quarterback Drew Lock 2 leaves the field following the following the National Football League game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2024, at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, OH.

How many quarterbacks have the Giants used this season?

The Giants have used three quarterbacks in the current NFL season. Daniel Jones has played the most games with 10 starts, throwing eight touchdowns and being intercepted seven times. Drew Lock will be making his fourth appearance in a New York franchise jersey and will be looking for his first touchdown in the current campaign. Tommy DeVito will be the third to play in the role after starting in the loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

DeVito is carrying an injury

Naturally, after Jones’ departure, it was DeVito who was pegged as the player to replace him. The backup quarterback injured his arm in his first game back and missed the Thanksgiving Day game against the Dallas Cowboys with a forearm injury. “The plan is to play,” said DeVito, who was replaced by Daboll’s third-string quarterback two weeks later.