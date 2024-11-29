NFL News: Drew Lock makes something clear about starting role with Giants after loss to Cowboys

The New York Giants suffered another tough loss, falling 27-20 to the Dallas Cowboys, but the game may have revealed a silver lining: a potential new starting quarterback for the remainder of the 2024 season. With their playoff hopes officially extinguished, the Giants now aim to close the season on a positive note, and Drew Lock might be the answer they’ve been seeking under center.

After the game, Lock was asked if his performance against the Cowboys was enough to secure the starting job for next week. He downplayed the question, saying, “I’m not thinking about that right now. Leave here, get on a plane, and watch tape, see what I could’ve done better.”

Lock hasn’t started regularly since 2023 when he made two starts for the Seattle Seahawks. Reflecting on the opportunity with the Giants, he added, “If that opportunity comes again, then be ready to play and play better than we did today.”

Lock’s performance against Dallas had its highs and lows. He threw for 178 yards, completing 32 passes, and rushed for a touchdown. However, he also threw an interception and was sacked six times, highlighting the ongoing struggles of the Giants’ offensive line.

New York Giants quarterback Drew Lock 2 takes off running towards the end zone during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants on November 28, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by (Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire)

A Disappointing Season for the Giants

The Giants’ 2024 season has been a major disappointment, with only two wins to their name. Their victories came against the Cleveland Browns (21-15) and the Seattle Seahawks (29-20). Since their last win on October 6, the team has endured a seven-game losing streak, with most losses coming at home. They have three home games remaining against the Saints, Ravens, and Colts.

Why Lock Could Be the Starter

With Tommy DeVito sidelined due to injury, Lock was the obvious choice to step in. Should Lock need a backup, the Giants’ next option is Tim Boyle, who recently spent time with the Miami Dolphins.