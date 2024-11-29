NFL News: Brian Daboll makes big statement about his future as Giants head coach

The New York Giants suffered their tenth loss of the season when they fell to the Dallas Cowboys in the Thanksgiving Day game in Week 13 of the 2024 NFL season. Head coach Brian Daboll, who was involved in the team’s turbulent moment, clarified rumors about his departure from the position.

The release request and subsequent cut of quarterback Daniel Jones ignited a flare-up in an already chaotic season for the Giants, who are 2-10 and out of playoff contention. The New York franchise is going through a difficult time.

Daboll had to start Drew Lock at quarterback against the Cowboys after Jones left and first backup Tommy DeVito was injured. The offensive struggles are a major component for a coach who is increasingly being asked about his future with the Giants.

Daboll worried about his head coaching position with the Giants?

“I’m not worried about my job security at this point,” Daboll admitted at a press conference following the team’s loss to the Cowboys. With unfulfilled expectations of a good season, the question hanging over the New York organization is what changes will be made in the near future, and whether that plan includes the current head coach.

What are Giants owners saying about Daboll’s continuity?

A few days ago, with the team already mired in a seemingly endless losing streak, Giants co-owner John Mara said he did not expect to make any major changes to the franchise during the season. In such a volatile context, no word is a guarantee of continuity for Daboll, who is focused only on winning New York’s next few games.

New York Giants’ next 5 games in the 2024 NFL season

The Giants will try to finish the regular season with dignity, even though they have complex challenges in the near future. With a streak of seven consecutive losses and big losses on the schedule, the New York franchise will have to play the New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens, Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks.