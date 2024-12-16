On Sunday, Jonathan Taylor made a critical error by dropping the football inches from the end zone, turning a touchdown into a touchback. Now, the Indianapolis Colts running back has addressed his costly mistake with a heartfelt message to fans.

Jonathan Taylor’s tenure with the Colts has been a rollercoaster of highs and lows. In his first two seasons with the AFC South team, he put up incredible numbers, amassing 2,980 rushing yards across two campaigns.

These stellar performances made Taylor acutely aware of his value. He initiated a contract dispute with the Colts in pursuit of a better deal, but since then, his journey has been marred by setbacks.

Jonathan Taylor apologizes after costly fumble against the Broncos

The Colts selected Jonathan Taylor in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Initially, expectations for the former Wisconsin star were modest, but he quickly shattered those with stellar on-field performances.

Taylor was widely expected to cement himself as a top-tier running back after his early success. However, injuries and contract issues have significantly hampered his performance over the past few years.

Now, Taylor is facing intense criticism following a play that could have derailed the Colts’ playoff aspirations. The moment has added another chapter to his recent struggles.

During the Week 15 game against the Broncos, Taylor sprinted 41 yards toward the end zone. But in a premature celebration, he dropped the ball just before crossing the goal line. What could have been a touchdown turned into a touchback, handing possession to Denver.

The game stood at 13-7 when Taylor made the blunder. A touchdown and extra point could have extended the Colts’ lead to 20-7. Instead, the Broncos rallied, scoring 24 unanswered points to secure the victory. The costly mistake has left Taylor deeply regretful.

“You go over those scenarios, but it just can’t happen,” Taylor said, via Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “No matter the game, no matter the scenario. You can be up by 50, down by 50, playoff game, first game of the season, that should never happen.”

Can the Colts still make the 2024 NFL playoffs?

Heading into Week 15, the Colts were exceeding expectations, dominating the Broncos for much of the first half. A win could have significantly bolstered their playoff chances, but the loss has dealt a major blow to their hopes.

According to NFL Media, the Colts now have just a 10% chance of making the playoffs. To secure a postseason berth, they must win all their remaining games and rely on the Chargers to lose out. The odds are slim, but the Colts are not out of the race yet.

