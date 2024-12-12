The Denver Broncos have been one of the biggest surprises in the 2024 NFL season. After Sean Payton decided to let Russell Wilson walk away, it was difficult to envision the immediate impact of Bo Nix.

However, the sensational rookie from Oregon has delivered by leading the Broncos to an 8-5 record. They control their destiny to clinch a spot for the playoffs with just four games remaining.

Now, in their way to make an improbable Super Bowl run, the Broncos confirmed a crucial decision for the long term future of the franchise. A massive negotiation to prevent losing a player in free agency.

Who signed with the Denver Broncos?

The Denver Broncos gave left tackle Garett Bolles a four-year, $82 million contract. It’s a huge move to secure the guy in charge of Bo Nix’s blindside. “It’s been a great 8 years! Thanks for everything! And…I’m not leaving. The show goes on! GB.”

Bolles is in the final year of his previous deal and was set to become one of the most coveted players in free agency. Furthermore, he is currently the longest-tenured member on the roster.

