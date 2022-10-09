It is no surprise that Russell Wilson is not having the best start in Denver as everyone expected, but now the Broncos have revealed the real reason why he is struggling so much with them.

Before the beginning of the 2022 NFL campaign, Russell Wilson was seen as the best signing for this campaign. Unfortunately, he has been unable to prove his value and has struggled a lot in Denver, but the Broncos have finally revealed the reason why.

Since the Peyton Manning era, the Broncos have tried to find a new quarterback that helps the team to return to the Playoffs. Russell Wilson became the 12th player in that position since then, so the hopes were high with an elite QB.

But unfortunately, his path through Denver has not started so well. The Broncos are 2-3 in the beginning of the season with a surprisingly erratic Russell Wilson, but is has been revealed why he is struggling in Colorado.

Broncos reveal that Russell Wilson has a shoulder injury he's been dealing with

The Broncos fandom is very worried about Russell Wilson's performances after five games. He has been erratic, but now it has finally been revealed the reason why.

Sources have revealed to Tom Pellissero and Ian Rapoport, NFL Insiders, that Russell Wilson is struggling with a strained latissimus dorsi in his throwing shoulder, an injury more common in baseball players.

According to Nathaniel Hackett, Broncos head coach, Russell Wilson was sore after Thursday's game against the Colts. Despite this situation, it is expected that he will gear up as usual for Monday's game against Chargers.