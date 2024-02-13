NFL News: Patrick Mahomes admits one thing that still puts Tom Brady ahead of him

The GOAT conversation reignited once again after Patrick Mahomes won his third Super Bowl. However, the Chiefs quarterback is aware that he might never win this debate against Tom Brady due to a very important reason.

For many fans, a new dynasty has been born in the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII against the 49ers, marking their third Super Bowl victory in a five-year span.

This win secured Patrick Mahomes his third Vince Lombardi trophy. Now, the comparison between the 28-year-old quarterback and Tom Brady has reignited, with the Chiefs player closing the gap on the former Patriot.

Patrick Mahomes gets real on being compared to Tom Brady

Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to their fourth Super Bowl victory, the third one with him. There’s no doubt that he will be a Hall of Famer once he retires, with the possibility of him lifting more Vince Lombardi trophies in the future.

However, another debate persists: who’s the GOAT? While Tom Brady is still widely regarded as the greatest player of all time, some believe that Mahomes has narrowed the gap even further with this victory.

Obviously, Mahomes was asked about his thoughts on this matter after the win against the 49ers. Nevertheless, the Chiefs player knows there’s one main reason that may never end this debate.

“To me, it’s always going to be tough because Brady beat me in a Super Bowl,” Mahomes told NFL Media. “That’s the one thing he’ll always have on my head. It gives me something to strive for every single day is chasing greatness. Whenever I’m tired and I don’t want to work out, I know I have to do it in order to be in moments like this.”

Before turning 30, Brady had won the same number of Super Bowls as Mahomes. While it’s true that the Chiefs player still needs to win four more Vince Lombardi trophies to tie him, he has a long career ahead to achieve that feat.

Who are the quarterbacks with the most Super Bowl victories?

As previously mentioned, Tom Brady holds the record for the most Super Bowl victories by a quarterback, with a total of seven. Over his 23-year career, he earned six Vince Lombardi trophies with the Patriots and an additional one with the Buccaneers.

Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana follow Brady in the second spot with four wins each. Then, Mahomes shares the third place with Troy Aikman, both having secured three victories.