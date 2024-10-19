NFL News: Bucs QB Baker Mayfield gets key player back for clash against Lamar Jackson, Ravens

In a crucial matchup for Week 7 of the NFL, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by Baker Mayfield, are getting a key player back to face Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

The close of Week 7 in the NFL brings us one of the most intriguing matchups of the day. The Baltimore Ravens, led by Lamar Jackson, will travel to Florida to face Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Ahead of this game, the QB is getting a key player back on his roster.

Todd Bowles and his team will be looking for their fifth victory of the season to improve their standing in the NFC South. To do so, they must defeat the Ravens, who are also on a strong upswing after winning four consecutive games following an 0-2 start.

The good news for the Bucs is that the player who will finally be able to participate in this crucial game is none other than WR Mike Evans, who was dealing with a hamstring injury.

While there were some indications that this could happen, the news was finally confirmed by journalist Adam Schefter through his X (formerly Twitter) account @AdamSchefter: “Buccaneers WR Mike Evans is off the injury report for Monday night’s game vs. the Ravens and good to go.”

Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 03, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Coach Bowles spoke to the media about Evans’ situation: “He did some things today that were encouraging,” HC said, via the team’s official website. “We’ll see how the next two guys and we’ll see how he feels Monday. He’s questionable right now.”

The goal of staying undefeated

Both the Buccaneers and the Ravens enter with a positive record of 4-2 and will be looking to extend their winning streak to five on Monday night. Led by Baker Mayfield, the Bucs will have the home crowd on their side, but the strong performance of the Ravens, powered by Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, suggests a tightly contested matchup.

Mike Evans’ presence in the Buccaneers’ starting lineup gives a significant boost to Mayfield’s offense in this pivotal game for their aspirations.

Evans has recorded 25 receptions for 310 yards, leading the league with five touchdown catches this season. He’ll aim to enhance those numbers in prime time against a tough Baltimore squad.

