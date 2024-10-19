Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Bucs QB Baker Mayfield gets key player back for clash against Lamar Jackson, Ravens

In a crucial matchup for Week 7 of the NFL, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by Baker Mayfield, are getting a key player back to face Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.
© Mike Ehrmann/Getty ImagesBaker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

By Matías Persuh

The close of Week 7 in the NFL brings us one of the most intriguing matchups of the day. The Baltimore Ravens, led by Lamar Jackson, will travel to Florida to face Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Ahead of this game, the QB is getting a key player back on his roster.

Todd Bowles and his team will be looking for their fifth victory of the season to improve their standing in the NFC South. To do so, they must defeat the Ravens, who are also on a strong upswing after winning four consecutive games following an 0-2 start.

The good news for the Bucs is that the player who will finally be able to participate in this crucial game is none other than WR Mike Evans, who was dealing with a hamstring injury.

Advertisement

While there were some indications that this could happen, the news was finally confirmed by journalist Adam Schefter through his X (formerly Twitter) account @AdamSchefter: “Buccaneers WR Mike Evans is off the injury report for Monday night’s game vs. the Ravens and good to go.”

Mike Evans

Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 03, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Advertisement

Coach Bowles spoke to the media about Evans’ situation: “He did some things today that were encouraging,” HC said, via the team’s official website. “We’ll see how the next two guys and we’ll see how he feels Monday. He’s questionable right now.”

NFL News: Saints RB Alvin Kamara makes something clear regarding trade rumors

see also

NFL News: Saints RB Alvin Kamara makes something clear regarding trade rumors

The goal of staying undefeated

Both the Buccaneers and the Ravens enter with a positive record of 4-2 and will be looking to extend their winning streak to five on Monday night. Led by Baker Mayfield, the Bucs will have the home crowd on their side, but the strong performance of the Ravens, powered by Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, suggests a tightly contested matchup.

Advertisement

Mike Evans’ presence in the Buccaneers’ starting lineup gives a significant boost to Mayfield’s offense in this pivotal game for their aspirations.

Evans has recorded 25 receptions for 310 yards, leading the league with five touchdown catches this season. He’ll aim to enhance those numbers in prime time against a tough Baltimore squad.

Advertisement
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NCAAF News: Is Miami Hurricanes QB Cam Ward the top contender for the Heisman Trophy?
College Football

NCAAF News: Is Miami Hurricanes QB Cam Ward the top contender for the Heisman Trophy?

NBA News: Bronny reveals message Warriors' Curry gave him after first starting game with Lakers
NBA

NBA News: Bronny reveals message Warriors' Curry gave him after first starting game with Lakers

NBA News: 76ers star Paul George brings calm as he offers important updates on knee injury
NBA

NBA News: 76ers star Paul George brings calm as he offers important updates on knee injury

Bronny James vs Patrick Mahomes: Former NBA player compares Lakers rookie and NFL superstar
NBA

Bronny James vs Patrick Mahomes: Former NBA player compares Lakers rookie and NFL superstar

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo