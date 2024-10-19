NFL News: Saints RB Alvin Kamara makes something clear regarding trade rumors

Following trade rumors to another NFL team, the star RB of the New Orleans Saints made it clear regarding his future with the franchise.

In recent weeks, several significant trades have been finalized in the NFL. Davante Adams to the Packers, Amari Cooper to the Bills, and there have also been rumors circulating about Alvin Kamara‘s potential exit from the New Orleans Saints. Regarding this situation, the player himself made it clear about his future with the team.

The former Tennessee Volunteers player, who has been with the franchise since 2017, was clear in his response about whether he would remain with the team currently led by head coach Dennis Allen.

The experienced RB took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account @A_kamara6 and made it clear that he is not leaving the Saints: “I ain request a trade.. so that’s a lie. I’m in an orange robe on the way to Knoxville.. #WhoDat”

In this way, Alvin Kamara puts an end to the speculation about his departure from the Saints and remains 100 percent committed to the NFC South team, which currently has a record of 2-5.

Spencer Rattler #18 of the New Orleans Saints hands the ball to Alvin Kamara #41 during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Caesars Superdome on October 17, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Saints and their tough current situation

Every season, as contenders for the playoffs begin to emerge, the New Orleans Saints are undoubtedly in that mix. However, heading into Week 7 with a negative record of 2 wins and 5 losses puts any objectives in jeopardy.

Thursday Night Football didn’t end well for the Saints, as they were soundly defeated by the Denver Broncos 33-10, causing significant frustration among New Orleans fans.

Once the game was over, Alvin Kamara spoke with Jeff Duncan via X and addressed the fans’ frustration with the team’s current situation: “I’ve been here 8 years and I’ve never seen the Dome clear out like that. And I can’t blame them. They’re fed up,” Kamara said.

What’s next for the New Orleans Saints?

vs Los Angeles Chargers, Week 8

vs Carolina Panthers, Week 9

vs Atlanta Falcons, Week 10

vs Cleveland Browns, Week 11

vs Los Angeles Rams, Week 12

