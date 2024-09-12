NFL News: C.J. Stroud’s surprising take on Caleb Williams and the Bears’ new QB

The quarterback for the Houston Texans, C.J. Stroud, spoke candidly about the Chicago Bears' new quarterback, Caleb Williams, and how well he could perform in the future.

Caleb Williams has joined the league with the Chicago Bears, hoping to replicate the impressive results he achieved during his college career. With a notable track record from his college years, expectations are high for Williams. C.J. Stroud, quarterback for the Houston Texans, shared his thoughts on Williams’ potential future in the league, and his comments seem to be quite favorable.

Williams spent one season with the Oklahoma Sooners, ending with a 5-2 record after 11 games. His final two college seasons were with the USC Trojans, where he started all 26 games and achieved an 18-8 overall record.

In a recent press conference, C.J. Stroud, offered high praise for Caleb Williams, the Chicago Bears’ new quarterback. Stroud described Williams as a dynamic playmaker who excels at extending plays and making impressive throws. He emphasized Williams’ toughness and ability to take hits, highlighting the qualities that make him a standout talent.

Stroud’s comments underscore his belief that Williams has a bright future ahead. “He’s definitely a playmaker, somebody who can expend plays and make all the cool throws, a tough player, takes hits,” Stroud said on Wednesday. “And [he’s] really just really talented, so I definitely do think that he has great things coming in his career and I definitely do think he’ll get his rhythm going.”

Caleb Williams, quarterback of the Chicago Bears (Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Williams’ NFL Debut

In his NFL debut, Williams faced the Titans in what turned out to be a hard-fought victory for the Chicago Bears. Despite a defensive-heavy game and not throwing any touchdowns, Williams helped secure a 24-17 win. He finished the game with 93 passing yards, completing 14 of 29 passes, was sacked twice, and rushed for 15 yards. It was a solid start for his professional career, with the second half of the game being crucial for the Bears’ win.

Upcoming Match for Williams

Following the win against the Titans, the Chicago Bears will face off against the Houston Texans in Week 2. This matchup will see Caleb Williams trying to add another win to his record, but this time on the road. The game is scheduled for Sunday, September 15, at 8:20 PM (ET), and will be an intriguing contest as Williams goes up against C.J. Stroud and the Texans.