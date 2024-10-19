NFL News: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray gets a key teammate back for clash against Chargers

In Week 7 of the NFL, in a crucial matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray will have a key teammate back on his squad.

The Arizona Cardinals continue their quest to improve their NFL record, with the Los Angeles Chargers on the horizon. Led by Jonathan Gannon, they desperately need a victory to reposition themselves in the NFC West. Star QB Kyler Murray is set to regain a key player for the Monday night matchup.

While the Chargers may not be the ideal opponent to start a comeback in this league, the fact that Murray is regaining a crucial player for his offense has everyone in Cardinals Nation optimistic about a strong performance.

The player in question is none other than rookie Marvin Harrison Jr., who had to leave the field during last weekend’s game against the Green Bay Packers after suffering a hard hit in the first half and was unable to return.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The news was confirmed by NFL insider Ian Rapoport through his X (formerly Twitter) account @RapSheet: “AZCardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and will play Monday night, sources say. He’s off the injury report.”

Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Arizona Cardinals warms up prior to playing the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 13, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Advertisement

While the former Ohio State Buckeyes star’s season hasn’t been up to expectations so far, it’s well known that the WR possesses immense talent, which is crucial for elevating the Cardinals‘ offense.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Dallas Cowboys' legend just had enough of CeeDee Lamb after loss against Lions

With the aim of turning the situation around

After six weeks of the season, the Arizona Cardinals have managed only two victories and currently hold four losses. This was certainly not the expected start to the season, but there is more than enough talent to turn the situation around.

Advertisement

The victims this season for Kyler Murray and the Cardinals were the Rams and the 49ers, in Weeks 2 and 5, respectively. When it comes to their losses, Arizona struggled against the Bills, Lions, Commanders, and Packers, resulting in a disappointing record of 2-4 heading into Week 7.

As mentioned earlier, the Los Angeles Chargers will be the upcoming opponent on Monday night, presenting a challenging matchup for Gannon and company.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals looks to pass during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 13, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Cardinals 34-13.

Arizona Cardinals upcoming matches:

vs Los Angeles Chargers, Week 7

vs Miami Dolphins, Week 8

vs Chicago Bears, Week 9

vs New York Jets, Week 10

vs Seattle Seahawks, Week 11