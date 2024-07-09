Carson Wentz joined the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this year, and now he has sent a strong message to Patrick Mahomes about the starting quarterback role.

There’s no doubt that the Chiefs are currently the best team in the entire NFL. Kansas City won the last two Super Bowls and has its eyes set on a three-peat in 2025.

Despite boasting a remarkable roster, the club strives to build a better one each year. This offseason, the AFC West team signed Carson Wentz, a solid backup to be behind Patrick Mahomes.

Carson Wentz discusses his role as Patrick Mahomes’ backup quarterback

A team like the Kansas City Chiefs cannot rely solely on one quarterback. Patrick Mahomes is arguably the best player at his position, but having a solid backup ready is crucial for any scenario.

Earlier this year, the Chiefs opted for an experienced quarterback to support Mahomes. Carson Wentz has returned to the AFC after a brief stint with the Colts, joining the current back-to-back champions.

Once considered a top-tier quarterback, Wentz has fully embraced his role as a backup. He understands that Mahomes is the starter but has expressed readiness to lead the team whenever called upon.

“It’s different,” Wentz said, via ESPN. “I’m not going to lie. I’m trying to learn as much as I can as quickly as I can, formulate a relationship with all these guys and just keep getting better on the field. … You’ve got to always be ready to go when called upon, so it’s no different in that regard.”

Patrick Mahomes, starting quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs (NFL 2023)

The 31-year-old quarterback shared that despite his short time in Kansas City, he has formed a strong relationship with Patrick Mahomes. Surprisingly, he has revealed that despite his experience, he has learned a lot from the three-time Super Bowl champion.

“He just processes the game really quickly,” Wentz said of Mahomes. “He calls protections, he’s in and out of the huddle and throwing anticipatory throws, all that stuff, all that stuff you see from afar. But it’s just fun to see it and in some respects just see different windows on plays that maybe you didn’t see before because he’s playing so quickly out there.”

Which teams has Carson Wentz played for?

Carson Wentz was selected with the 2nd overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. He played a pivotal role in their Super Bowl LII victory against the Patriots, despite missing the last six regular season games and the playoffs due to a torn ACL.

After leaving the Eagles in 2020, Wentz had stints with the Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders, and Los Angeles Rams before joining the Chiefs. However, he has yet to reclaim a starting quarterback role.