CeeDee Lamb explained why he is struggling with the Dallas Cowboys, especially in the second half of games.

A few weeks ago, CeeDee Lamb got a massive four-year, $136 million contract extension to stay with the Dallas Cowboys. As a consequence, Jerry Jones expected big numbers from the star wide receiver in the 2024 season.

However, it’s definitely been a slow start with 378 yards and two touchdowns and, if the Cowboys want to make a Super Bowl run, the connection with Dak Prescott needs to be reignited.

America’s Team faces one of the toughest stretches in the NFL with games against the Lions, 49ers, Falcons, Eagles, Texans and Commanders. This will be the key moment to determine if they’re ready to be playoff contenders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happens between CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott?

To make things worse, TV cameras have caught twice in the season heated exchanges on the sideline between CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott. Nevertheless, the wide receiver and the quarterback said everything is fine.

In another intriguing situation, Lamb’s numbers during the second half of games suffer a massive downfall. This was the player’s explanation to something which must improve soon.

Advertisement

see also NFL makes final decision about Tua Tagovailoa's career with Miami Dolphins

“What happens is that we pop off early on and then, obviously, nobody wants to see that for the second half of the game. So they (defenses) do a great job of making halftime adjustments bringing two guys 9 times out of 10. I mean kudos to them. They’re doing a great job of stopping the bleeding, but we still win. So, it’s cool.”