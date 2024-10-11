Steelers' Russell Wilson sends strong message to Mike Tomlin, rest of NFL ahead of game vs Raiders

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson sent a clear message to head coach Mike Tomlin and the rest of the NFL about his potential starting job ahead of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The dispute between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields to be the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers is one of the most intriguing storylines of the 2024 NFL season, and it’s about to get another chapter. The 35-year-old veteran completed practices ahead of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders and used his moment to send a message to head coach Mike Tomlin and the rest of the league.

The two-game losing streak snapped a 3-0 start for the Steelers, who are close to getting Wilson back on the field for good after overcoming a nagging calf injury that has kept him out of the current campaign. Tomlin, meanwhile, said he needs to see him at full strength before deciding whether the nine-time Pro Bowl starter will return.

For now, the quarterback job belongs to Fields, who has surprised with strong performances this season, completing 92 of 136 passes for 961 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. But Wilson is back and wants the starting job.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wilson’s strong message to Tomlin and the rest of the league

“I am preparing my mind to be ready. I don’t fear them, I’ve played a lot of football games, have been in a lot of moments. I feel confident that I want to play and play and play at a high level,” Wilson declared to Sports Illustrated in a message to all the NFL teams closely monitoring his situation with the Steelers.

Russell Wilson #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers drops back to pass in the first quarter during the preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

“We are being really smart and trying to understand exactly how I feel. It’s a process that I don’t love in terms of having to go through what I’ve gone through. In this moment I also understand that I can always lead in different ways”, Wilson said of Tomlin‘s decision to wait until he was fully recovered before giving him playing time against the Raiders. The former Seattle Seahawks quarterback’s words show that he is an experienced player ready to step up and lead his team back to winning ways.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Steelers HC Mike Tomlin gets real on Russell Wilson vs Justin Fields role dispute

Will Wilson be able to play against the Raiders?

Wilson has already returned to practice, but Tomlin wants to test him in every game situation before handing him the starting job. The 35-year-old quarterback could see action against the Raiders if that’s what the head coach decides. The Week 6 matchup between Pittsburgh and Las Vegas will be played this Sunday afternoon at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada.