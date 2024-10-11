Where to watch Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings live in the USA: 2024 NBA Preseason game

Golden State Warriors play against Sacramento Kings in a 2024 NBA Preseason game. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

The Golden State Warriors face off against the Sacramento Kings in a 2024 NBA preseason showdown, offering fans an early glimpse of what’s to come this season. U.S. viewers won’t want to miss this exciting matchup, so make sure to explore streaming options to catch all the live action.

The Golden State Warriors have kicked off the preseason with a strong showing, boasting a perfect 2-0 record under the leadership of Stephen Curry. Their latest victory came against the Sacramento Kings, whom they defeated 122-112 on Wednesday, October 9.

As the Kings prepare for their second preseason game, they find themselves seeking redemption after suffering a loss in their opener. With the regular season fast approaching, Sacramento are eager to bounce back and find their rhythm against the Warriors, aiming to set the tone for a successful campaign ahead.

When will the Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings match be played?

Golden State Warriors take on Sacramento Kings this Friday, October 11, in a 2024 NBA preseason clash. The game is scheduled for 10:00 PM (ET).

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings in the USA

Tune this 2024 NBA preseason game between Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). You can also watch the game on NBA TV.