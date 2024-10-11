Trending topics:
Sergio Agüero sues Barcelona for millions of dollars in unpaid salary

The now-retired Argentine striker, Sergio Agüero, is taking FC Barcelona to court over unpaid wages from when he played at the club back in 2021.

Sergio Aguero of FC Barcelona looks on during the UEFA Champions League group E match between FC Barcelona and Dinamo Kiev at Camp Nou on October 20, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
© Getty ImagesSergio Aguero of FC Barcelona looks on during the UEFA Champions League group E match between FC Barcelona and Dinamo Kiev at Camp Nou on October 20, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

By Kelvin Loyola

Sergio Agüero’s time at FC Barcelona was cut short due to the discovery of a cardiac arrhythmia; in total, the now 36-year-old Argentine star only played 5 matches for the club, scoring 1 goal.

The diagnosis forced the former Manchester City star to retire from the sport.

More than three years later, Sergio Agüero has recently filed a lawsuit against the club for $3.2 million for money owed when his contract was terminated. The matter is currently in court.

Situation Between Sergio Agüero and FC Barcelona

The account noted, “As of June 21, 2024, there was no conciliatory agreement between the parties. The club is now waiting for the claim to be processed by a local court for the next step in the procedure.”

Barcelona currently has eight other court issues ongoing, from a lawsuit over the transfer of Ousmane Dembélé to the unpaid wages of Agüero.

Sergio Aguero of FC Barcelona runs with the ball under pressure from Mykola Shaparenko of FC Dynamo Kyiv during the UEFA Champions League group E match between FC Barcelona and Dynamo Kyiv at Camp Nou on October 20, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Sergio Aguero of FC Barcelona runs with the ball under pressure from Mykola Shaparenko of FC Dynamo Kyiv during the UEFA Champions League group E match between FC Barcelona and Dynamo Kyiv at Camp Nou on October 20, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Sergio Agüero, born on June 2, 1988, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, is celebrated as one of the greatest strikers in football history. He began his professional career with Independiente before moving to Atlético Madrid in 2006, where he won the UEFA Europa League and established himself as a prolific goal-scorer. In 2011, Agüero joined Manchester City, becoming the club’s all-time leading scorer with over 260 goals and playing a pivotal role in their rise to dominance in English football, including multiple Premier League titles.

Internationally, he represented Argentina in several major tournaments, helping secure a long-awaited Copa América victory in 2021. Known for his agility and clinical finishing, Agüero’s legacy endures beyond his playing days, as he remains a beloved figure in the sport.

