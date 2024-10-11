The Dallas Cowboys won't recover a star player on time to face the Detroit Lions.

The Dallas Cowboys are back in the race for the NFC East after two consecutive win over the New York Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, injuries are becoming a real headache.

In the last few weeks, head coach Mike McCarthy has lost DeMarcus Lawrence, Micah Parsons and Brandin Cooks. By the way, it’s important to remember that DaRon Bland hasn’t played at all.

Now, before a long awaited matchup against the Detroit Lions, America’s Team just got bad news. Dak Prescott will lead the charge on offense, but, the defense won’t recover a key piece.

Who is injured with the Dallas Cowboys?

Micah Parsons has been officially ruled out for the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions as he couldn’t recover from an ankle injury. However, after the bye week, the linebacker should be ready to face the San Francisco 49ers.

Meanwhile, in another hit on defense, Eric Kendricks won’t be available with a shoulder problem. DeMarcus Lawrence was already on injured reserve, but, the positive thing is DaRon Bland might return (foot).

