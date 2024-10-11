NBA News: Warriors’ star Stephen Curry gets real about upcoming NBA season

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry shared his thoughts on the upcoming NBA season following the team’s preseason victory over the Sacramento Kings.

The Golden State Warriors are entering a new chapter without longtime teammate Klay Thompson. Despite the changes, they’ve started the preseason strong, winning both of their first two games. After their latest victory, a 122-112 win over the Sacramento Kings, Stephen Curry gave his perspective on the season ahead.

Following a last-second victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, the Warriors continued their solid preseason run against the Kings, improving their record to 2-0.

After the game, Curry spoke with ESPN about the excitement of competing for another championship. “The season is fun,” Curry said. “Competing with my guys, trying to chase another championship. You know that the ball is gonna stop bouncing at some point. For me, I love this environment, I love being out there on the floor.”

He continued, “You miss it over the summer. When you’re back out here looking forward to that 82-game schedule, you know you’re gonna have so much fun trying to figure out what this team needs to do to be successful.”

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors is guarded by Keegan Murray #13 and Mason Jones #15 of the Sacramento Kings during their preseason game Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

At 36 years old and entering his 16th season with the Warriors, Curry is well aware that his time in the NBA won’t last forever, but he’s not done chasing a fifth championship ring just yet.

Steve Kerr finds ideal replacement for Klay Thompson

One of the biggest moves this offseason saw Klay Thompson leave for the Dallas Mavericks, leaving a significant hole in the Warriors’ roster. However, head coach Steve Kerr seems to have found a strong backcourt partner for Curry in newly acquired guard De’Anthony Melton.

Melton quickly made an impact during Golden State’s narrow 91-90 win over the Clippers, and Kerr was quick to praise how well he fit alongside Curry.

“They look great together,” Kerr said of the Curry-Melton pairing. “I know Steph didn’t shoot well, but they’re already finding each other. De’Anthony’s not just a solid shooter; he’s also a playmaker and brings a lot defensively. I’m a big fan of his game, and I really like the depth he adds to our roster.”

Kerr also admitted the starting unit still needs some time to gel. “Not great,” he said frankly. “It’s preseason, so rhythm isn’t quite there yet. We started slow, but it was good to see those five guys on the floor and get a look at how they play together.”