The Los Angeles Chargers are struggling in the 2023 NFL season, and they have just received some very bad news. The AFC West team will lose a crucial wide receiver of Justin Herbert’s offense for the rest of the year.

Against all odds, the Chargers started the 2023 season with two defeats. For this reason, it was pivotal for them to get a victory in Week 3, but the task was not easy at all for them.

Los Angeles flew to Minnesota to face the Vikings. The home team was also looking for its first win of the year, but the Chargers were able to get a huge victory on the road and defeat Kirk Cousins’ squad.

Chargers’ wide receiver to miss the rest of the 2023 NFL season

Week 3 of the 2023 season left a bittersweet taste for the Chargers. They secured an incredible win against the Vikings on the road but lost a crucial player at the end of the game.

During the last quarter of Sunday’s game, Mike Williams had to leave early due to a knee injury. NFL Media confirmed on Monday, through an MRI, that the wide receiver suffered a torn ACL and will be out for the rest of the season.

Williams had been the second-best wide receiver on the team this year, following Keenan Allen. The former 7th overall pick has recorded 19 receptions for 249 yards and one touchdown, and these statistics will remain unchanged for the rest of the campaign.

Who will be Mike Williams’ replacement?

The Los Angeles Chargers will probably use Quentin Johnston as WR2, who was drafter with the 21st overall pick this year.