The Los Angeles Chargers have delivered some bad news regarding star running back Austin Ekeler, and this setback means that quarterback Justin Herbert won’t have his primary playmaker on offense for their week 2 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

Ekeler demonstrated his excellence against the Miami Dolphins, where he recorded 117 rushing yards and a touchdown while also making a valuable contribution of 47 receiving yards. However, the team official announced that he has been downgraded to out.

Despite suffering an ankle injury in the defeat, head coach Brandon Staley clarified the running back’s upcoming availability as he confirmed it isn’t a high-ankle sprain. This absence comes as a significant blow to the Chargers, given his contributions to the offense.

Austin Ekeler’s Replacement

Running backs have seen their value decline in recent times, Ekeler experienced this firsthand during the offseason when he initially requested a trade from the Chargers due to a disagreement with their response to his contract demands.

After weeks of stagnation in trade talks, the Chargers eventually offered a slightly improved deal, including incentives that could potentially boost his earnings. However, Ekeler is still in the final year of his contract considering no more seasons were added to the contract.

In the upcoming game, the Chargers will rely heavily on Joshua Kelley. The remarkable aspect is that Kelley showcased his ability against the Dolphins, rushing for an impressive 91 yards on 16 carries. Providing depth behind Kelley will be Elijah Dotson and Isaiah Spiller.

How Old Is Austin Ekeler?

Austin Ekeler is 28 years old.