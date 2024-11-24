Andy Reid talked about another impressive performance by Patrick Mahomes, but, the head coach warned the Chiefs there are many things to improve trying to win the Super Bowl.

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs bounced back with a tough win on the road against Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers. However, after a previous big loss to the Bills, there are still some doubts around the defending Super Bowl champions.

Injuries are still part of the problem on offense. Patrick Mahomes has been playing without names like Hollywood Brown, Rashee Rice or Isiah Pacheco. Even in this complicated scenario, the star quarterback keeps delivering.

Although the Chiefs remain as the best team in the AFC, Reid decided to send a clear message to his players before the final stretch of the season. The little details will make a difference for another championship run.

What is the Chiefs record right now?

The Chiefs have a 10-1 record and control their destiny to win the AFC West and clinch home field advantage throughout the playoffs. Andy Reid admitted it’s a luxury to have Patrick Mahomes as their leader.

“There were some good things that we can take out of this. Pat had a big day. 24 of 33 for over 240 yards. Then, the big scramble at the end. I mean, that was a beautiful thing. It’s a good thing to have Pat from a head coach’s standpoint (laughs).”

What is the Chiefs next rival?

The Kansas City Chiefs have a short week to face their next rival, the Las Vegas Raiders. That game is scheduled for Black Friday and Andy Reid mentioned two things to improve: penalties and third down conversions.

“Too many penalties. We had nine penalties for 90 yards. We’ve got to keep building on it. We can’t take plays away from ourselves. It’s too much. We’ve got to make sure we take care of business on third downs. Both sides. We’re working on that.”