NFL News: Chiefs' Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes make something clear to Travis Kelce about lateral passes

Both Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid reacted to Travis Kelce throwing a lateral in the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season.

After getting off to a slow start to the 2024 NFL season, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce seems to be finding his groove in Patrick Mahomes‘ offense. In fact, the veteran star now even dares to surprise both his quarterback and head coach Andy Reid with surprising plays.

During the second quarter of the Chiefs’ win over the New Orleans Saints on ‘Monday Night Football,’ Kelce raised eyebrows by throwing a lateral pass to running back Samaje Perine. It paid off, as Perine was able to gain almost 15 yards to set up Mahomes on a fourth-and-one, with Kareem Hunt getting the first down in the next snap.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Mahomes revealed that Kelce caught him by surprise with that lateral. And while Pat hilariously compared the tight end with his three-year-old daughter, the Chiefs star made it clear that he completely supports Travis making these kinds of plays.

“I’m shaking my head because I told him before the play, I said, ‘I’m gonna throw it to you so we can get in field goal range,’ and he underhand shoveled it across the entire field. It’s like I’m talking to Sterling,” Mahomes said. “That’s Travis, man. He’s a special player, and as long as he does it and it works, man, no one’s going to say anything.“

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass to Travis Kelce #87 during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 07, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Reid explained that the team always practices lateral passes, which is why he encouraged Kelce to keep attempting them. However, the Chiefs coach humorously acknowledged the risks: “We do it every day, and he does a great job of the decision to do that or not do it. If he doesn’t do well with it, I tell him, ‘Don’t come back to the bench.'”

Samaje Perine echoes Reid, Mahomes’ comments on Kelce’s lateral pass

Kelce’s bold decision put the Chiefs in a position to keep possession in challenging circumstances. When the tight end caught Mahomes’ pass, he was only five yards beyond the line of scrimmage with multiple Saints defenders surrounding him. By throwing the ball to Perine, Kansas City gained 21 yards.

Just like Mahomes mentioned, Perine explained that the play was entirely Kelce’s idea: “It was not scripted. I can tell you that much. I saw him do it a couple of times — he does it in practice — so I was like, ‘Let me stay in phase — just in case.’ And sure enough, I saw him switch the ball and wind his arm back — and I was just ready for it.”

The veteran running back, who joined the Chiefs as a free agent this offseason, also confirmed Reid’s point that Kelce consistently practices lateral passes: “He does that in practice every day. He’s always ready. You’ve gotta keep your hand on a swivel.”

After having his first breakout game in the 2024 NFL season in Week 4 against the Chargers, Kelce finished Monday night’s win over the Saints with nine catches for 70 yards. But of course, his highlight of the night was the lateral to Perine.