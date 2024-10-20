Trending topics:
NFL News: Chiefs OC Matt Nagy makes big suggestion to Andy Reid to help Patrick Mahomes

A key member of Andy Reid's staff, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy addressed the importance of the running game in Patrick Mahomes' offense in the 2024 NFL season.

Andy Reid, Head Coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, arrives before playing the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 05, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.
By Martín O’donnell

The Kansas City Chiefs have suffered big injuries early in the 2024 NFL season, a situation that put everyone’s creativity to the test. Head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy have all faced challenges due to key absences on the roster.

The team’s biggest hole is at wide receiver, with both Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Rashee Rice on the sidelines. In the meantime, the Chiefs have relied heavily on their running backs.

The team’s dependence on the running game has drawn some critics, but Nagy suggested Reid that the Chiefs should continue to lean on it to help Mahomes and the O-line: “When you’re able to run the ball like we’ve been able to do, it’s a stress reliever for offensive linemen in pass protection; it gives the quarterback a breather every now and then. We want to be able to keep that going because we want to be balanced, but we want to have an identity.”

Isiah Pacheco’s fractured fibula in Week 2 appeared to threaten Kansas City’s running game, but Mahomes found reliable options in the RB room. While rookie Carson Steele got more workload at first, the Chiefs immediately got an even bigger weapon with the return of Kareem Hunt.

Kareem Hunt #29 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs the ball during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

Nagy compared the importance of having different types of plays with the menu of a restaurant, where you can find all kinds of options. And even though the Chiefs have arguably the best active quarterback in the NFL to try more passes, running the ball is helping the team navigate through the current injuries to key pass catchers.

Andy Reid confident in Kareem Hunt

While Nagy reminded about the importance of having a strong running game, Reid also understands the role it plays for the team. Especially now that Hunt is filling in Pacheco’s shoes.

Speaking to the press this week, the Chiefs head coach explained how much he believes in the 29-year-old: “I mentioned before that he came back in pretty good shape other than not having played football, and that’s held true to this point. … I think – and we’ll just see how the game goes – but I feel comfortable with him carrying the ball. We had Steele backing him up there, he had a few carries that were productive, so we’re in pretty good shape there.”

The RB room is not what concerns the Chiefs fans right now. Even with Pacheco out, Mahomes found great alternatives to the starting running back in Hunt, Steele, and Perine. Now, Reid and Nagy can also count on Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who was placed on Reserve/NFI before Week 1.

martín o’donnell
Martín O’donnell

