Travis Kelce, the star tight end for the Chiefs, is one of the wealthiest and highest-paid NFL players, not only because of his career but also due to his incredible talent and charisma. Here, check out his net worth and more.

Travis Kelce, the star of the Kansas City Chiefs, is much more than a standout tight end in the National Football League, as his charisma has taken him quite far, allowing him to amass an impressive fortune throughout his career.

Known both for his skill on the field and his charisma off it, he has built a significant net worth through a combination of multimillion-dollar contracts, endorsement deals and his growing presence.

Throughout his career, he has shown a remarkable ability to diversify his income, from real estate investments to partnerships with brands like Nike and Bud Light. Here, check out how rich he is as of October 2024…

What is Travis Kelce’s net worth?

Travis Kelce has become one of the wealthiest players on the Kansas City Chiefs, amassing an impressive fortune of $90 million, according to sources like Marca, Cosmopolitan and Celebrity Net Worth.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024. (Source: IMAGO – ZUMA Press Wire)

Most of his current net worth comes from his NFL salary, endorsement deals, investments, and his successful podcast, New Heights, which he co-hosts with his brother, former player Jason Kelce.

His latest contract with the Chiefs, a two-year, $34.2 million deal, makes him one of the highest-paid tight ends in the league, with an average annual salary of $17 million, based on the official website of the National Football League.

In addition to his on-field income, he has secured endorsement deals with major brands like Nike, Bud Light, Pfizer and State Farm, which add millions to his already significant earnings.

Travis Kelce’s earnings from Kansas City Chiefs through years

2013 – $1.1 Million

2014 – $531 Thousand

2015 – $678 Thousand

2016 – $10.6 Million

2017 – $3.4 Million

2018 – $8.1 Million

2019 – $8.8 Million

2020 – $9.3 Million

2021 – $11.8 Million

2022 – $10.5 Million

2023 – $12.3 Million

2024 – $17 Million

2025 – $34 Million

How much money has Travis Kelce made with New Heights?

Travis Kelce and his brother Jason signed a $100 million distribution deal with Wondery (owned by Amazon) for their podcast “New Heights“, which was launched in 2024 and has become a huge hit among fans.

Travis Kelce attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix’s “Quarterback” at TUDUM Theater on July 11, 2023. (Source: JC Olivera/Getty Images)

The deal allows Wondery to distribute and monetize the content, providing an entertaining and personal view of the NFL world in both audio and video formats, offering early episodes and ad-free content to subscribers.

This partnership extends the podcast’s reach, integrating options like live experiences and merchandise, which boosts its popularity and revenue potential by being available on Wondery+ and other platforms.

In which brands is Travis Kelce an investor?

Travis Kelce has not only made good money from his podcast and football career but is also an investor in several businesses. The list is quite extensive and includes his own line of supplements and sportswear.

He also contributes to the Alpine Formula One team, the Cholula hot sauce brand, and the at-home fitness company Hydrow. His public profile has grown, further boosting his financial success and making him a prominent figure.