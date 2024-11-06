Chiefs News: Travis Kelce sends clear message to DeAndre Hopkins with strong warning to rest of the NFL

Travis Kelce spoke about the impact of DeAndre Hopkins for the Kansas City Chiefs and the team's chances to win another Super Bowl.

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs got a thrilling 30-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and remain as the only undefeated team in the NFL. DeAndre Hopkins proved why he will be a key factor toward the playoffs with two touchdowns.

After the Chiefs lost Hollywood Brown and Rashee Rice with injuries, Brett Veach and Andy Reid knew a trade for a wide receiver had to be done. Although they had Cooper Kupp as another option, Hopkins was the final choice.

Now, Patrick Mahomes looks ready to take this offense to another level and the Chiefs are clear favorites to win a third consecutive Super Bowl. In this scenario, Kelce couldn’t hide his excitement.

Travis Kelce praises DeAndre Hopkins with Chiefs

After another victory for the Chiefs and an impressive 8-0 start, Travis Kelce sent a special message to DeAndre Hopkins praising the massive impact he could have to make a Super Bowl run. It all happened during an interview with ESPN.

“He is a swag champion and that just juices everybody. It gives everybody confidence. It gives everybody the ability to just play free and trust the guys next to him. It gives Patrick Mahomes somebody he can trust. That’s right. Hop is in the building.”

What are the odds for the Chiefs to go undefeated?

Right now, the Kansas City Chiefs have less than a five percent chance to go undefeated because their schedule still features tough rivals like the Buffalo Bills, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, Travis Kelce sent a big warning to the NFL remembering many teams have tried to stopped them and, so far, the Chiefs managed to put on the board 14 consecutive wins.

“At least not yet (anyone has defeated the Chiefs). Patrick Mahomes is playing out of his mind and Andy Reid is dialing those things up. You add a few guys like DeAndre Hopkins and Karee, Hunt and all of a sudden this thing is rolling baby. It’s so special. We’re going to keep putting up touchdowns.”