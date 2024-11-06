This weekend, Jason Kelce went viral for smashing a fan's phone after he attacked his brother Travis for dating Taylor Swift.

Recently, Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift has been one of the NFL’s most talked-about topics. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s connection with the pop star has drawn significant public attention, affecting his entire family.

Jason Kelce, former Philadelphia Eagles center, has faced repeated questions about his brother’s relationship. However, he finally had enough when a fan directly criticized Travis using offensive language about his dating Swift.

Jason Kelce addresses phone-smashing incident with his brother Travis

Apart from the game itself, Travis Kelce‘s relationship with Taylor Swift has dominated football discussions recently, impacting both personal and public interactions for the Kelce family.

While Swift’s fans largely support the relationship, others have been critical, often disparaging Travis. During the Ohio-Penn State game, one such critic approached Jason Kelce and rudely commented on Travis’s relationship.

The person seemed intent on provoking Jason, and succeeded. In frustration, Jason grabbed the fan’s phone and smashed it, reportedly using a homophobic slur in the exchange, for which he has since apologized.

“The thing that I regret the most is saying that word, to be honest with you,” Jason said to Travis on their ‘New Heights’ podcast. “The word he used is just fu***** ridiculous and it takes it to another level. It’s just off the wall and fu***** over the line.

“It’s dehumanizing and got under my skin. … I know now that I shouldn’t have done it because now there’s a video out there with me saying that word, him saying that word, and it’s not good for anybody.”

Will ESPN penalize Jason Kelce over viral phone incident?

Jason Kelce currently serves as a prominent football analyst on ESPN, where his insights have brought fresh perspectives to their coverage. This has led many to wonder if the network will take disciplinary action over the incident.

According to NBC, ESPN does not plan to sanction Jason Kelce. However, Penn State police are investigating the matter for potential property damage.

